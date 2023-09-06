Hello Kitty Seven Wonders Introduces ChatGPT function in MetaGaia Metaverse

06 Sep, 2023

Engage with Hello Kitty in Real-Time Conversations in the Metaverse

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaGaia and Sanrio Hong Kong today announced the introduction of ChatGPT in Hello Kitty Seven Wonders digital destination in MetaGaia. MetaGaia is the world's first metaverse with a ChatGPT Oracle. Starting today, fans can engage in real-time conversations with Hello Kitty characters within Hello Kitty Seven Wonders.

Download the MetaGaia app to explore Hello Kitty Seven Wonders.

This groundbreaking feature offers users an unparalleled interactive experience, utilizing artificial intelligence technology trained with knowledge of Hello Kitty to bring the beloved character to life. Engage in one-on-one chats with Ruler Hello Kitty, Dreamcatcher Hello Kitty or Baker Hello Kitty, allowing for a more personal and immersive connection within the Hello Kitty Seven Wonders digital destination.

"The integration of AI technology amplifies the Hello Kitty Seven Wonders experience," said Gordon Kwok, CEO of MetaGaia. "Users can talk directly to Hello Kitty, for example asking Ruler Hello Kitty about Hello Kitty Seven Wonders, asking Baker Hello Kitty for instructions on how to bake a cake, etc. Our partnership with Sanrio Hong Kong continues to push the boundaries of the metaverse, and this new feature represents our commitment to offering fans innovative ways to connect with their favorite characters."

In addition to real-time chats, users can enjoy a myriad of Hello Kitty-themed digital items, activities, minigames, augmented reality experiences, social features and more, making Hello Kitty Seven Wonders a unique and captivating destination within the MetaGaia metaverse.

The introduction of the ChatGPT function comes on the heels of the recent pop-up event at Citygate Outlets in Hong Kong, enabling fans to immerse themselves in the physical world of Hello Kitty.

About Sanrio Hong Kong
Sanrio Hong Kong is one of the subsidiaries of Sanrio Japan. Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, and home to many other beloved character brands. Since 1960. Inspired by the vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles", Sanrio aims to shorten the distance between people and spread the circle of happiness even further. Sanrio's breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores.

About Advokate Group
Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate Group has overseen the release of multiple successful blockchain applications, and its flagship MetaGaia is the first metaverse to enable consumers to explore the metaverse with AI-powered companions, AR games, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

For more information on MetaGaia and the partnership with Sanrio Hong Kong, please visit the MetaGaia website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.     Approval No.: P2308000181

Media Contact:
David Haefele
FortyThree, Inc.
[email protected]
831.888.9011

SOURCE Advokate

