Hello Neighbor, International Rescue Committee, and the State Department Join To Form Coalition of Welcoming Pilot Program

Ten organizations from across the country unite to welcome and resettle refugees

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Neighbor is honored to partner with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) on an exciting new pilot program called the Coalition of Welcoming.

Through this partnership, 10 grassroots nonprofit organizations, who are members of the Hello Neighbor Network, a program powered by Hello Neighbor, are welcoming refugee arrivals in their community for the first time through the IRC's Remote Placement resettlement model. These organizations received foundational training for new resettlement partners along with a peer learning model and community building programming.

In total, these Hello Neighbor Network participating organizations welcomed 110 new arrivals in one year leading up to the end of the federal fiscal year September 30, 2024. These following organizations participated:

Center for Integration and Advancement of New Americans (CIANA) – Astoria, NY

Estrella del Paso – El Paso, TX

– The Greater Gainesville International Center – Gainesville, FL

Hands on Global – Helena, MT

HOLA Lakeway – Morristown, TN

Karen Society of Nebraska – Omaha, NE

– Mozaic – Sterling, VA

Noor Islamic and Cultural Community Center – Concord, CA

Regional Center for Border Health – Somerton, AZ

Valley Neighbors – Kalispell, MT

This pilot program provides these participating organizations an opportunity to engage in the vital work of refugee resettlement, without having to navigate the onerous process of formally applying to become a resettlement agency.

This pilot directly assists the State Department in getting as close to reaching the Biden administration's 2024 Presidential Determination of 125,000 refugee arrivals as possible.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in refugee resettlement, empowering grassroots organizations to welcome new arrivals in their communities for the first time. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive network of support for refugees across the nation," - Sloane Davidson, Founder & CEO of Hello Neighbor

"The International Rescue Committee is excited to partner with Hello Neighbor on a pilot program expanding refugee resettlement to ten sites across the country. New resettlement services will not only aid refugees to rebuild their lives here in America but also enrich local communities through refugees' economic and cultural contributions. We're proud to work with Hello Neighbor on this endeavor." - Una Bilic, Deputy Director for New Resettlement Pathways

"As the United States continues to strengthen and expand our refugee resettlement program, we welcome this innovative partnership that taps into the local knowledge, capacity, and willingness of grassroots non-profit organizations across the United States to help refugees arrive and settle into their new homes and communities. Such partnerships are critical to broadening and enriching our resettlement landscape to involve a wider range of community actors," - PRM's Deputy Assistant Secretary Sarah Cross

About Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor was founded in 2017 and their mission is to work to improve the lives of recently resettled refugee and immigrant families by matching them with dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives.

About the Hello Neighbor Network

The Hello Neighbor Network provides refugee and immigrant-serving nonprofit organizations seeking to scale and become sustainable organizations with education, a supportive peer network and the inspiration, leadership and advocacy skills they need to bring about structural change. To date, the Network's Membership encompasses 60 organizations across 30 U.S. states, each of whom are directly addressing the unique needs of the newest neighbors in their local communities.

About International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC works in more than 40 countries and in 29 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

About Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration

The Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) is the humanitarian bureau of the State Department. PRM promotes U.S. interests by providing protection, easing suffering, and resolving the plight of persecuted and forcibly displaced people around the world. We do this by coordinating humanitarian policy and diplomacy, providing life-sustaining assistance, working with multilateral organizations to build global partnerships, and promoting best practices in humanitarian response.

