Hello Neighbor Launches National Network to Support Resettled Refugees

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eight organizations have been inducted into the inaugural Leadership Cohort for the Hello Neighbor Network as a result of their exemplary work helping refugees.

The Hello Neighbor Network brings together a cohort of nonprofit leaders that are dedicated to helping refugees as they navigate their new lives in America. The network was founded and created by Hello Neighbor, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization that supports recently resettled refugee families, that recognized organizations doing similar work siloed in cities across the country that could benefit from collaboration. The cohort will be responsible for generating new ideas and sharing resources that help combat polarization and increase inclusiveness for refugees in communities across the nation.

"As the global refugee crisis has increased, the United States has begun to strongly debate immigration policies and the arrival of immigrants and refugees in our country. As a nation, it's time to empower a new generation of nonprofits focused on supporting refugees," said Sloane Davidson, founder of the Hello Neighbor Network. "The Hello Neighbor Network creates a critical platform for these nonprofits leaders to learn from one another, share best practices, and tackle challenges together."

As a part of the network's first initiative, the cohort commissioned a survey between volunteers and refugees to better understand the impact of refugee support organizations and nonprofits. Findings from the survey include:

92% (of refugees with children) felt their kids have more access to opportunities after working with an agency

91% of refugees felt more connected to the city they lived in

93% of volunteers believe their agency reduced polarization in their community

97% of volunteers said, as a result of volunteering, they advocate for refugee issues at local, state and national government levels

One in two people volunteering or working for refugee organizations said their discouragement with the current political climate was one of their top three reasons for getting involved

Following the survey, representatives from all eight organizations of the cohort will convene in Pittsburgh on Nov. 13–15, 2019. Leaders will be tasked with generating ideas and scaling resources to help mitigate the polarization gap most refugee families are facing in communities across the nation.

Led by Hello Neighbor (Pittsburgh), the first cohort includes representatives from the following organizations across the nation: Dwell Mobile (Mobile), Heartfelt Tidbits (Cincinnati), Hearts and Homes for Refugees (Westchester County, NY), Homes Not Borders (District of Columbia), International Neighbors (Charlottesville), Miry's List (Los Angeles), Refugee Assistance Alliance (Miami) and Soft Landing Missoula (Missoula).

About the Hello Neighbor Network

The Hello Neighbor Network provides refugee-focused nonprofits seeking to scale and become sustainable organizations with education, a supportive peer network and the inspiration, leadership and advocacy skills they need to bring about structural change.

