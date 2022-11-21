Hello Pal Provides Update on Continuous Disclosure Filings and Ongoing Business Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, provides an update on the status of the outstanding continuous disclosure filings and the ongoing business operations of Hello Pal.

Continuous Disclosure Filings

Throughout summer and fall 2022, the Company's internal accountants and independent registered auditors have been consistently working on the on the outstanding annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). The delay in the filing of the Annual Financial Statements and related management discussion analysis (the "Annual MD&A") is due to various challenges encountered with settling and auditing of revenue and related expenses for the Company's live streaming and crypto currency business. In particular, these challenges have arisen due to the breadth of international revenue (China, Middle East and Southeast Asia) and due to the limited size of the Company's staff with a need to focus on the continued growth of the business.

Although the Company has yet to file the Annual Financial Statements and Annual MD&A, this lengthy process has resulted in the Company determining that there will be a significant increase in revenue for the Company. The Company will continue to prioritize the finalization of its annual filings with a view to complete prior to mid-December 2022.

Live Streaming Operations

The Company's livestreaming services continue to make a positive financial contribution to the Company. Due to a downturn in the global economy which has also impacted the livestreaming industry worldwide, revenues have experienced a decline from the Company's previous highs. Nevertheless, the extensive Hello Pal ecosystem that includes livestreaming, Hello Pal moments, user matching and 1 on 1 video chats has led to a continual stream of users. Currently, the user base for the Hello Pal continues to remain strong with total registered users of 7 million.

The Company reports positive results from its global expansion with total livestreaming hours being over 87,000 per month. On average, over 63 million individual gifts are given to livestream hosts per day with almost half those now coming from geographies other than China.

Crypto Mining Operations

From late 2021 to early 2022, the Company timely transitioned its cryptocurrency mining operations from China to the United States and Australia. The Company's mining rigs are currently mining Litecoin and Dogecoin while operating at an average of 75% capacity, and averaging an efficiency of 100.25%.

Currently, the Company's monthly revenue from mining is approximately CAD250,000 a month, with CAD150,000 accruing from its 51%-owned subsidiary CPal Technology Limited, and CAD100,000 from its 100%-owned subsidiary Hello Pal Asia Limited. As the Company believes that cryptocurrency prices have much more upside than downside, the vast majority of mined cryptocurrency has not been converted to USDT or other stablecoin. Lastly, the Company confirms that it has no exposure to FTX. The Company has never mined or traded FTT, and all its cryptocurrency is stored either in its cold wallets, or with its partner Yitang in a secure and insured environment.

