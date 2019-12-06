Hello Panda Festival, the Nation's Largest Lantern Arts Extravaganza, Lights Up the NYC Holiday Season with Radiant Displays of Color, Culture and Craftsmanship
Featuring over 120 Instagrammable displays utilizing more than ten million individual lights, the first-time event now open at Citi Field through January 26, 2020
Dec 06, 2019, 10:36 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From New York to Los Angeles, lantern festivals -- outdoor exhibits featuring giant illuminated displays -- have become enormously popular in the US in recent years, thanks to their jaw-dropping spectacle. Starting today, New York's Citi Field will host the first-ever Hello Panda Festival, the largest lantern arts event in North America. Handcrafted by 60 world-renowned lantern artisans, the over 120 lantern displays have been designed in a myriad of shapes and sizes – including the tallest North American lantern Christmas tree at 60 feet tall, a 98 foot long panda psychedelic light tunnel, life-sized dinosaurs, giant pandas and dream-like scenes of underwater life -- the festival utilizes more than ten million individual lights to create an unforgettable and Instagrammable experience for visitors of all ages.
"The growing popularity of lantern festivals is due to the role of social media in today's world," said Winston Wang, General Manager of CPAA North America. "Our Hello Panda Festival has been designed to stir the senses and inspire imaginations."
The festival opens today and will continue through January 26, 2020. For ticket information, visit hellopandafest.com. Other highlights at the festival include:
- Authentic cuisine from around the world along with a bar serving beer, wine and cocktails, curated by The World's Fare vendors
- Contemporary art exhibits, including video art projections
- Photo ops with Santa Claus on selected days and live performances every night
Hello Panda's organizers, CPAA North America, have signed a multi-year contract with Citi Field to host the festival through 2024 and hope to establish the event as annual New York holiday tradition.
LINK TO DOWNLOADABLE EVENT ASSETS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bqmz7xrqbxpv0ec/AACqVwVwZrMmbRLhG6dx1933a?dl=0
Photo/Video Credit: CPAA North America
About CPAA North America
Established in NYC in 2013, CPAA North America is a leading producer of arts and entertainment experiences that promote and celebrate diverse cultures. Since 2013, the organization has co-produced events and programs at Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center. These include stage productions of Peony Pavilion, Mulan, Qingming Riverside, Silk Road, Dragon Boat Racing and Wedding of Erdos.
