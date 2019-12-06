Hello Panda Festival, the Nation's Largest Lantern Arts Extravaganza, Lights Up the NYC Holiday Season with Radiant Displays of Color, Culture and Craftsmanship

"The growing popularity of lantern festivals is due to the role of social media in today's world," said Winston Wang, General Manager of CPAA North America. "Our Hello Panda Festival has been designed to stir the senses and inspire imaginations."

The festival opens today and will continue through January 26, 2020. For ticket information, visit hellopandafest.com . Other highlights at the festival include:

Authentic cuisine from around the world along with a bar serving beer, wine and cocktails, curated by The World's Fare vendors

Contemporary art exhibits, including video art projections

Photo ops with Santa Claus on selected days and live performances every night

Hello Panda's organizers, CPAA North America, have signed a multi-year contract with Citi Field to host the festival through 2024 and hope to establish the event as annual New York holiday tradition.

LINK TO DOWNLOADABLE EVENT ASSETS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bqmz7xrqbxpv0ec/AACqVwVwZrMmbRLhG6dx1933a?dl=0

Photo/Video Credit: CPAA North America

About CPAA North America

Established in NYC in 2013, CPAA North America is a leading producer of arts and entertainment experiences that promote and celebrate diverse cultures. Since 2013, the organization has co-produced events and programs at Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center. These include stage productions of Peony Pavilion, Mulan, Qingming Riverside, Silk Road, Dragon Boat Racing and Wedding of Erdos.

