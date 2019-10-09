Hello Products Gives Teeth and Tastebuds a High-Five with its New Hemp Seed Oil Collection

Infused with moisturizing hemp seed oil and coconut oil plus Yakima Valley spearmint for mind-blowing freshness, the new hemp seed oil toothpaste (available in both fluoride and fluoride free versions) naturally whitens teeth and helps remove stubborn plaque. The new alcohol-free mouthwash rinses away stuff brushing may miss, and leaves mouths feeling magnificently moisturized. The new hemp seed oil infused floss is coated with vegan candelilla wax and is free from PFAS, plus it's textured to gently grab and lift away the nasty stuff hiding between your teeth.

"At hello, we're always innovating; we love to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the ingredient trends our fellow brushers are seeking. Hemp seed oil is one of many ingredients our brushers are incorporating into their personal care routines, and we're excited to bring this ingredient forward to take our effective and delicious oral care regimen to the next level," says Craig Dubitsky, friendly founder of hello products.

"Rapid innovation is at our core and enables us to keep up with the ever-changing needs of today's ingredient-savvy brushers," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, friendly CEO of hello products. "We continually strive to deliver effective and irresistible products our brushers can trust and enjoy, while also making them accessible to everyone. Our latest pioneering launches will help further accelerate the amazing growth of our oral care portfolio, with several more exciting innovations to follow in 2020."

As a testament to the desirability and efficacy of its products, hello is continuing to experience dramatic growth of its business. Ringing in major expansion this past year into Whole Foods, Dollar General and Ulta, hello's product line up is now available in over 42,000 locations nationwide, including Target, Walmart, CVS, HEB, Kroger and more, as well as online at Amazon, Grove Collaborative and Thrive Market. "We're so incredibly proud that all of hello's award-winning products are made for the 100%, not the 1%," says Dubitsky.

Like all hello products, the new Hemp Seed Oil Collection is Leaping Bunny certified and is never tested on animals. Plus, the products are vegan, and free from artificial sweeteners and flavors, dyes, peroxide, alcohol, sls/sulfates, microbeads, parabens, triclosan, dairy and gluten.

