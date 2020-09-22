Hello Products Launches First Ever Limited-Edition Empowermint Toothpaste in Partnership with Rock the Vote

Launching on National Voter Registration Day (9/22), $1.00 of each tube sold goes to Rock the Vote , a nonpartisan, nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. " There is nothing more empowering than voting," says Craig Dubitsky, friendly founder at hello products. " Exercising our civil and constitutional rights is one of the friendliest, smile-inducing things you can do , and voting perfectly embodies our 'naturally friendly' mantra."

Thoughtfully crafted with tea tree + coconut oils, this paste features natural peppermint flavor that provides mind-blowing freshness while helping remove plaque with brushing. hello products toothpastes are vegan, cruelty-free, made in the USA with globally-sourced ingredients and are free from dyes, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, parabens, and gluten.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Rock the Vote on this exciting initiative," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, CEO of hello products. "We're confident our new naturally-friendly empowermint paste will continue to delight our loyal brushers while aiming to inspire more voter registration." Leading up to this year's Presidential election, hello will be sharing useful resources to help brushers rock their vote. Every Tuesday, hello's Instagram page will feature guides to voting rights, voting eligibility, election dates and deadlines, and tips on safe voting amid the ongoing pandemic.

"As we lead up to Election Day, we're thrilled to partner with hello products on their limited edition empowermint toothpaste, specifically designed to encourage young people to cast their ballots this year. For every tube sold, $1 will go to Rock the Vote, allowing us to register, engage and mobilize even more young voters nationwide," says Carolyn Dewitt, Executive Director of Rock the Vote. "hello is part of a daily routine for millions of young people across the country, and they're a company that recognizes how imperative it is for the younger generation to make their voices heard. We couldn't be prouder to work with hello products on this effort together to empower as many young voters as possible as we enter the final stretch of this election year."

Price: $5.99 (4.7oz), with $1 per tube going to Rock the Vote. There is also the option to include a personal donation with each purchase at check out. Launching September 22, 2020 exclusively at hello-products.com.

About Hello Products: Say hello® to a new kind of naturally friendly™ personal care. hello's range of thoughtfully sourced and beautifully designed products help elevate the everyday. To ensure that everyone can choose friendly™, hello products – from fluoride and fluoride-free oral care products, to lip balms and deodorants, are accessibly priced; hello is for the 100%, not the 1%™ because everyone needs a little awesomeness. All hello products are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and free from dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors/fragrances, parabens, SLS, and peroxide. Anything less would be, well, unfriendly. Learn more + smile more at www.hello-products.com.

About Rock the Vote: Founded in 1990, Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that has revolutionized the use of pop culture, music, art, and technology to fulfill its mission of building the long-term political power of youth. Rock the Vote leverages its expertise, resources, and relationships to empower local, state, and national groups and youth-led movements to build political power through voting. Rock the Vote partners with companies and local, state, and national organizations that engage young women, youth of color, Native youth, LGBTQ youth, youth with disabilities, and youth from low-income backgrounds in the political process. Learn more at www.rockthevote.org.

Media Contact: Danielle Zacharia | [email protected]

SOURCE Hello Products

Related Links

http://hello-products.com

