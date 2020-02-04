Hello Products Takes Oral Care to the Next Level with its New CBD Line of Products

Hello's line up of toothpastes naturally whiten teeth, are safe for enamel, help remove plaque with brushing, and freshen breath. Staying true to the company's belief in a brusher's right to choose, the cbd line of pastes is available in both fluoride and fluoride free options. A fluoride free cbd + activated charcoal variant is also on offer, bringing epic whitening to the party. Helping complete the regimen, hello's cbd line includes mouthwashes that are formulated with aloe vera and coconut oil to soothe and moisturize, and tea tree oil or activated charcoal helps tame bad breath. Last but not least, hello rounds out its cbd line with a lip balm that is completely vegan, like all hello products, and is formulated with coconut oil and olive oil to soothe and moisturize.

"At hello we are proud to thoughtfully source innovative ingredients that our brushers seek, and deliver them in ways that continue to surprise and delight," says Craig Dubitsky, friendly founder of hello products. "It's an incredibly exciting time for hello, and this new collection is a really fun and engaging way to expand our product portfolio. What started as an oral care line is now evolving into a naturally friendly™ personal care company. We're confident we can provide a wide range of delicious tasting, highly effective, naturally-friendly products that our retail partners and their shoppers can fall in love with, and that elevate the everyday."

With its commitment to continually improving the sustainability of its products, hello continues to incorporate responsibly sourced ingredients and materials into its products. Hello's new cbd toothpaste line-up features the brand's first tubes made with plant-based material, and the new cbd mouthwash bottles are made with 25% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Quality is a top priority for hello, as is transparency. The broad spectrum hemp oil and hemp extract used in hello's cbd line is made from hemp grown by partner farms based in the US. In addition, all of the products in hello's cbd line have been tested by a 3rd party lab to certify that the products have no detectable amount of THC or contaminants. The company goes a step further by putting a QR code on each product that allows the user to see the lab report for each product batch, including results for cannabinoid analysis (THC and cbd), heavy metals, and pesticides, as well as a microbiological screen.

Hello has experienced explosive sales growth over the past few years, with products currently available in over 44,000 retail locations nationwide. The brand is further expanding its retail distribution with a highly anticipated exclusive launch of the cbd line at 1,190 Ulta doors in February.

"We see huge growth potential for hello," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, friendly CEO of hello products. Our new, groundbreaking launches, along with the continued success with our retail partners has encouraged us to think big and accelerate the rapid growth of our personal care assortment, with several more exciting innovations to follow later this year."

Like all hello products, the new cbd collection is Leaping Bunny certified and is never tested on animals. Plus, these products are vegan, made in the USA from globally sourced ingredients, and free from artificial sweeteners and flavors, dyes, peroxide, alcohol, sls/sulfates, microbeads, parabens, triclosan, dairy and gluten.

Available starting February 1st, exclusively at Ulta Beauty and ulta.com

About hello® products:

Say hello® to a new kind of naturally friendly™ personal care using thoughtful, effective ingredients so delicious you'll rush to brush. Hello believes in a brusher's right to choose, so we created adult and kids toothpastes to not only meet your needs, but to make you smile: teeth whitening, breath freshening, sensitivity relief, cavity protection and much more. Made in America with globally sourced ingredients, all hello products are gluten free, vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. It's the friendly way to be. Learn more + smile more at www.helloproducts.com

Media Contact: Danielle Zacharia | danielle@dazpr.com

SOURCE Hello Products

Related Links

http://hello-products.com

