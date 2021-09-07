Hello Raye, a B2B furniture marketplace, is excited to announce the official launch of Snapshots; an interactive 3D rendering tool for interior designers and furniture brands

"We wanted to build a quick, cost-effective, and easy-to-use way for furniture brands to create beautiful CGI product photography using their pre-existing 3D assets," said CEO Brian Chiou.

The official launch of Snapshots being released includes improved lighting, materials, and render quality. Customers can rapidly construct and change layers for 3D assets to keep things organized as they produce bespoke renders. In the past, associating layers, textures, and materials to 3D objects necessitated a technical understanding of 3D software and programming languages.

"With Snapshots, we wanted to make 3D customization and visualization accessible and easy-to-use. We were inspired by platforms like Canva and what it did to the industry of photo editing. We concentrated our efforts to create a user interface that was as simple to use as possible without compromising the quality of the final product renderings," said CTO Brandon Zuech.

The official launch of Snapshots for furniture brands is another step forward for Hello Raye to becoming a default first step for interior designers and furniture brands when it comes to specifying and selling products.

