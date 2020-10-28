Hello Sister Announces New Live-Stream Events Benefitting & Aiding International Charities UNICEF, The Prince's Trust, & Starlight Children's Foundation Australia

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace, Gabriella and Scarlett Mason, a Florida-based pop rock trio better known as Hello Sister (HelloSisterMusic.com), are excited to announce three internationally recognized philanthropic live-streamed events they are participating in. The tween sister trio is excited to lend their blossoming natural talent and magnetic personalities to worthy causes benefitting and aiding UNICEF, The Prince's Trust, and Starlight Children's Foundation Australia.

Hello Sister | Photo: Margot Mason Hello Sister | Photo: Margot Mason

"We are super excited to take part in these awesome streamed events for such worthy causes," said Grace Mason. "We feel it's important to take every opportunity we can to give back with our music. We love making people around the world smile, so this is a win-win for everyone!"

Launched October 23, Hovid Povid, based on the children's story Hocus Pocus (bit.ly/HovidPovid) is a crowd-funded fan film created during the Halloween season of 2020 which Hello Sister makes a cameo in. To keep the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF annual fundraiser [click to view or give] safely produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the final production resulted in fans and creators from all around the world recreating the entire film without stepping foot in the same room.

On Saturday, November 7, Hello Sister will be one of the featured performers for the Unlock Virtual Festival (UnlockFestival.co.uk) which aids The Prince's Trust 'Million Makers.' Organized by NBCUniversal International (NBCUI), the Unlock Virtual Festival launched its first series of performances on Saturday, October 17. Hello Sister joins more than 250 musical artists, comedians and other influencers from around the world along with show hosts Atomic Kitten Liz McClarnon, new Trinidad and Tobago 'chilled calypso' artist Kalpee, and CMA award winning radio and TV broadcaster, Baylen Leonar.

What: Hello Sister on Unlock Virtual Festival

When: Saturday, November 7 at 5pm ET

Where: Online, streaming via YouTube Live

Then, on Friday, November 20 they'll officially kick off a partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation Australia (Starlight.org.au), where they'll be featured guest performers on a Facebook Live streamed show which also broadcasts across the Starlight TV network in hospitals throughout Australia. Along with show host Captain Starlight, Hello Sister will perform three of their original songs and play an American vs. Australian slang word game called Lost In Translation, which will surely cheer up the children in poor health throughout Australia.

What: Hello Sister with Captain Starlight on Starlight TV

When: Friday, November 20 at 10pm ET

Where: Online, streaming via Facebook Live (@StarlightAustralia)

