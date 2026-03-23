Hello Spring! Pinkberry Introduces New Tropical Frozen Yogurt and Crushed Tea

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com), the original tart frozen yogurt brand known for its refreshing, innovative flavors, is welcoming spring by introducing two new limited-time offerings inspired by tropical fruit. The new seasonal menu items can be enjoyed by the spoonful or sipped on the go.

Pinkberry Now Serving Mango Passion Jasmine Frozen Yogurt and Crushed Tea

Pinkberry's new Mango Passion Jasmine swirl features a tart frozen yogurt topped with passionfruit boba, mango and kiwi. To complement the new frozen yogurt, Pinkberry is also launching a Mango Passion Crushed Tea made of cold brewed black tea with mango flavored syrup and crushed mangos, shaken and served over passionfruit boba.

"Pinkberry's new Mango Passion Jasmine frozen yogurt combines sweet tropical flavor with light floral notes from jasmine, and it's finished off with a lively burst of juicy boba creating the perfect cool, refreshing treat this spring," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our guests are always looking for fun flavor experiences, so we are excited to offer this unique fruit-forward combination in a limited-time frozen yogurt and crushed tea. It's a refreshing duo that's perfect for sunny spring days."

Pinkberry's® Mango Passion Jasmine frozen yogurt and Mango Passion Crushed Tea are now available in participating stores nationwide until May 28, 2026.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Mango Passion Jasmine Frozen Yogurt

Mango Passion Crushed Tea

Promotional Combination:

Mango Passion Jasmine is a tart frozen yogurt topped with passionfruit boba, mango and kiwi.

Mango Passion Crushed Tea features cold brewed black tea with mango flavored syrup and crushed mangos, shaken and served over passionfruit bursting boba.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

SOURCE Pinkberry