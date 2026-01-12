SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com), the original tart frozen yogurt brand, is swirling things up with its newest innovation that's as fun as it is flavorful. It's a cool, creamy and deliciously sweet flavor mashup that's proving opposites really do attract!

Pinkberry's new Matcha Strawberry swirl is bursting with cool, refreshing flavors of tart frozen yogurt and it will be featured in combination with fresh strawberries, mochi, matcha and strawberry sauce. Additionally, Pinkberry is adding a Matcha Strawberry Smoothie for a limited time.

Matcha Made in Heaven! Pinkberry Drops New Frozen Yogurt Swirl and Smoothie Post this Pinkberry Releases New Matcha Strawberry Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie Available Now at Stores Nationwide

"Pinkberry's new Matcha Strawberry blends earthy matcha with sweet, juicy strawberries and soft mochi creating a vibrant, refreshing and indulgent treat. We are excited to offer guests this unique flavor combination in a frozen yogurt and creamy smoothie," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our innovative team crafted a well-balanced taste that brings all the flavors and textures together in perfect harmony, giving customers a good reason to enjoy something new on our menu."

Pinkberry's® Matcha Strawberry frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores nationwide until March 19, 2026.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Matcha Strawberry

Promotional Combination:

Matcha Strawberry is a tart frozen yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, mochi, matcha and strawberry sauce.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

SOURCE Pinkberry