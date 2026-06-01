Pinkberry Teams Up with DC Studios' Supergirl to Launch Galactic Frozen Yogurt and Lemonade

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com), the original tart frozen yogurt brand, is excited to announce a partnership with DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and the highly anticipated Supergirl movie in theaters June 26, 2026. Just in time for summer, Pinkberry has created a deliciously unique frozen yogurt and vibrant lemonade that promises a taste experience that's truly out-of-this-world.

Pinkberry Now Serving Supergirl's Galactic Frozen Yogurt and Iced Lemonade in Stores Nationwide

Pinkberry's new Supergirl Galactic Lemonade Frozen Yogurt is tart frozen yogurt topped with juicy strawberries, blueberry popping boba and dusted with shimmering gold glitter. Additionally, Pinkberry's new Supergirl Galactic Lemonade features iced lemonade topped with butterfly pea flower tea and dusted with gold glitter.

"We are honored that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have chosen Pinkberry as an official partner for the release of summer's hottest big screen adventure," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "With our new Supergirl Galactic Lemonade Frozen Yogurt, we wanted to create a sweet treat that's adventurous like the Superhero herself. For fans craving the ultimate summer beverage, our Supergirl Galactic Lemonade is the perfect thirst-quenching combination of crisp iced lemonade with vibrant butterfly pea flower tea, finished with eye-catching gold glitter – making every sip a cosmic burst of flavor."

Pinkberry's® new Supergirl Galactic Lemonade Frozen Yogurt and Supergirl Galactic Lemonade are now available in participating stores nationwide until July 23, 2026.

In addition to these two new treats awaiting guests on their next visit, there are prizes up for grabs! Enter the Pinkberry x Supergirl Sweepstakes for a chance to win a private screening of Supergirl, assorted Supergirl-themed merchandise, Pinkberry merchandise and a Pinkberry gift card. For full details, sweepstakes rules and to enter online, visit https://Pinkberry.com/supergirlsweeps now through June 19, 2026.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Supergirl Galactic Lemonade Frozen Yogurt

Promotional Combination:

Supergirl Galactic Lemonade Frozen Yogurt is tart frozen yogurt topped with strawberries, blueberry popping boba and dusted with gold glitter.

Promotional Beverage:

Supergirl Galactic Lemonade is iced lemonade topped with butterfly pea flower tea and dusted with gold glitter.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive products, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SOURCE Pinkberry