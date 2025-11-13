Hello Sugar Acquires Assets of 20 Waxxpot Salons Across Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas

Fast-growing hair-removal brand expands footprint and strengthens its national franchise platform.

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Sugar, a rapidly growing national franchise specializing in modern hair-removal and skincare services, today announced the acquisition of the assets of 20 Waxxpot salons located across Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas. The transaction represents a major milestone in Hello Sugar's strategic expansion and further strengthens its franchise system across the United States.

The Hello Sugar experience: a modern, inviting environment designed for comfort and confidence. Hello Sugar offers expert waxing, sugar waxing, and laser hair-removal services nationwide. Acquired Waxxpot locations will enhance Hello Sugar's growing presence across four states and expand access to premium hair-removal services.

"Acquiring these assets allows Hello Sugar to accelerate its national growth strategy and deliver on our mission to make high-quality hair-removal services accessible to guests everywhere," said Brigham Dallas, Founder of Hello Sugar. "This acquisition not only broadens our geographic presence but also deepens the foundation of our franchise platform. By integrating these premier locations, we're building a stronger, more unified system that supports both our franchise partners and our clients."

The expansion brings Hello Sugar's total portfolio to more than 200 open and developing locations nationwide, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing beauty and wellness franchises in the United States.

"This acquisition positions Hello Sugar as the clear No. 2 player in the hair-removal category and on track to become a major national brand," Dallas added. "We're proud of the passionate people behind Hello Sugar and remain focused on building a company that blends innovation, community, and exceptional service at every level."

About Hello Sugar

Founded in 2015, Hello Sugar is a national hair-removal franchise redefining the hair-removal experience. The brand offers expert waxing, sugar waxing, and laser hair-removal services in an inviting, modern environment designed for comfort and confidence. With proprietary technology, techniques, and a focus on client comfort, Hello Sugar delivers a smoother, less painful experience and a more welcoming atmosphere than traditional waxing concepts. The company's innovative tech-forward franchise model empowers entrepreneurs to grow profitable beauty businesses with world-class technology, training, and support. For more information, visit www.hellosugar.salon .

