Hello Sustainable Hair: New Mom Gretchen Rossi Partners with OMORFIE

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing OMORFIE: a natural, eco-friendly haircare company from Australia promising to simplify over-wrought haircare routines across the United States, with their refreshingly minimalistic approach to preventative damage and supporting the growth of strong, healthy, beautiful hair.

Hair-health, saving time and eco-sustainability are non-negotiables for OMORFIE, whose minimal-effort- maximum-payoff ethos is winning over busy girl-bosses, beauty influencers, plus new and expectant moms - just like Real Housewives of the OC star Gretchen Christine Rossi who has been searching for the best beauty products that are safe for baby and the planet alike. In fact, Gretchen loves the brand so much that they were a staple item in her hospital bag for the birth of her baby girl last week.

This month, Rossi teams up with the brand to launch a limited edition collection into the US market, the 'Gretchen Christine for OMORFIE' collection is comprised of a botanical shampoo and conditioner along with a new and improved White Waffle Hair Wrap (the OG Waffle Hair Wrap is one of OMORFIE's most popular items.)

The collaboration was formed following Gretchen's long IVF journey to eventually becoming a mom as she has been on a mission to find the healthiest eco-friendly products - that actually work. OMORFIE prides itself on creating a natural alternative to hair care, that keeps hair strong and healthy using only the safest ingredients with no added nasties - as ultimately everything you put on your body, you put into your body - which is so important to be aware of pre and post-pregnancy as well as after the baby is born and you begin breastfeeding.

"I'm sensitive to artificial fragrances and pedantic about ingredients, especially during pregnancy, so I was thrilled to find OMORFIE online because they checked all the boxes for me with their natural formulas that are enriched with plant-based oils and proteins," Gretchen said.

"I shared a checklist of my dream products with OMORFIE, which is how my low-fragrance, super gentle Let's Get Lush Shampoo and Conditioner were born. The Lush Kit is the collection of all my OMORFIE favorites - featuring Let's Get Lush and a limited edition White Waffle Hair Wrap. The hair wrap dries my hair with zero friction or heat, allowing me to focus on other things. The other bonus is that women are often prone to post-partum hair loss so gentle hair care is essential."

OMORFIE founder, Morgan Faros said she feels American women are ready to simplify and streamline their hair care routines to optimize hair health while observing eco-friendly and chemical-free standards.

"Haircare regimes can get overwhelming; consumers are recommended so many 'must-have' products that it's hard to know what is actually necessary for healthy hair," she said.

"Whilst we create products to restore hair health, it's time we educate our consumers on how to care for your hair through preventative solutions. Why just 'fix' damage, when you can prevent it? It's that simple.

"At OMORFIE, effortless hair care means the simpler the better. Everything we do is about clean, pure ingredients, time-saving hacks, streamlined haircare, and eco-friendly materials – in a nutshell, it's natural, sustainable hair care and actually works, which is reflected in everything from our formulas to our packaging."

OMORFIE products are natural, sustainable and cruelty-free as well as sulphate, paraben, and silicone free. As an added bonus, Gretchen's 'Let's Get Lush 'product line is vegan-friendly and packaged in completely recyclable bottles, made from recycled materials.

The NEW OMORFIE White Waffle Hair Wrap is thicker, more absorbent and even more luxurious than its predecessor; making it perfect for anyone with thicker tresses. It perfectly completes any hair care routine and will replenish hair by reducing breakage, split ends and frizz.

The Gretchen Christine for OMORFIE collection is available for purchase as a limited-edition kit or the products are each sold individually.

Find OMORFIE products, including the Gretchen Christine for OMORFIE collection at: www.omorfie.com.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12779814

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE OMORFIE

Related Links

http://www.omorfie.com

