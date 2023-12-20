Hello Sweet Days Elevates Avatar Customization With Groundbreaking Palette Atelier

The Palette Atelier, A Fusion of Sanrio Charm and Cocone Innovation, Redefines Personalized Digital Expression

NEW YORK , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced the upcoming launch of the groundbreaking Palette Atelier in Hello Sweet Days on December 20. With the Palette Atelier tool, players can simply enter a color and article of clothing and be presented with a diverse combination of items to choose from until they find a style that best suits their personality.

In the ever-evolving world of avatar styling, Hello Sweet Days stands as a beacon of creativity, seamlessly blending the enchanting world of popular Sanrio characters with the cutting-edge innovation of Cocone. This unique collaboration introduces an unparalleled level of creativity and self-expression to the digital realm, allowing users to embody the charm and essence of beloved icons such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll in their avatars.

Hello Sweet Days has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique avatar styling platform. The introduction of the Palette Atelier tool takes this experience to new heights, empowering users to choose from a diverse palette of color variations, expressing their unique style through personalized avatars as diverse and dynamic as the individuals behind them. Unlike traditional fashion experiences, Palette Atelier focuses on user-generated color combinations of fashion items, encouraging creativity and self-expression, and an unparalleled level of customization.

"Collaborating with Sanrio has allowed us to infuse Hello Sweet Days with the magic and nostalgia of their iconic characters, and create a service beloved by millions," said Lee Jongil, CEO of Cocone M. "Now, with the introduction of the Palette Atelier, we are set to open a new world of possibilities to create personalized avatars with unparalleled ease and creativity. We believe the combination of beloved Sanrio characters and Cocone's innovative avatar styling with the Palette Atelier will resonate strongly with our global users."

The launch of the Palette Atelier in Hello Sweet Days marks a significant leap forward in personalized digital expression as users will now have the power to personally shape the colors of their favorite items, providing a marvelous variety of color variations of their cherished items. This groundbreaking tool is poised to redefine the landscape of avatar customization within Hello Sweet Days, offering users an exciting new way to explore their creativity and self-expression.

Launched in 2017, Hello Sweet Days swiftly became a global sensation, captivating audiences in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and most recently, the United States. Hello Sweet Days unfolds a vibrant canvas where users style their avatars and room decor with a diverse array of fashion and coordinating items. More than an avatar styling platform, Hello Sweet Days fosters social connections between users and special interactions with each other's uniquely styled avatars – a true pioneer in creativity and personal expression in the virtual world. Download Hello Sweet Days now.

About Hello Sweet Days

Hello Sweet Days is an adorable avatar styling and social app featuring popular Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, and more. Launched in 2017 by Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, Hello Sweet Days swiftly became a global sensation, captivating global audiences in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and the United States. In Hello Sweet Days, you can style your avatar and home, design unique outfits, make friends, visit their homes and socialize through countless fun activities. With a lovely and aesthetic gameplay, Hello Sweet Days is an enchanting game that fans of the Sanrio universe will love. https://sweetdays.us/

About Cocone

Cocone is a Japanese game studio at the forefront of the avatar and digital fashion creation space. Founded in 2008, Cocone is a global company with offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Estonia, and the United States. Cocone is committed to creating innovative and engaging experiences that connect people across the world. To date, the company boasts over 130 million downloads of its games, over one million unique digital items created, and over 16 million digital items sold, across its 15 services, headlined by Livly Island and Pokecolo. For additional information, please visit: https://cocone-one.com/ .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cocone