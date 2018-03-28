Hello Sweet Habit™: A NEW Low Fat Ice Cream Available in Quarts

That's two pints per container, or eight ½ cup servings to enjoy throughout the week. And, at a suggested retail price of $5.99, consumers can stock up for around the same price as top competitors that offer half the servings.

"We know that consumers are looking for choices when it comes to what they eat," said Kerry Hopkins, Brand Manager for Sweet Habit™. "First and foremost, we wanted to create a delicious ice cream with nutritionals consumers would love, but we also saw a gap when it came to the existing options in the market - accessibility. Sweet Habit™ offers the calorie counts you love, with more servings per container, and at a price you can get behind. It truly is a treat you can afford to indulge in!"

Sweet Habit™ comes in four exciting varieties:

What the Caramel : Caramel low fat ice cream with gooey, ooey, caramel-y swirl. 70 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 280 calories and 20g of protein per pint).

: Caramel low fat ice cream with gooey, ooey, caramel-y swirl. 70 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 280 calories and 20g of protein per pint). Mint My Cookies : Mint low fat ice cream with chunks of chewy chocolate cookie. 70 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 280 calories and 20g of protein per pint).

: Mint low fat ice cream with chunks of chewy chocolate cookie. 70 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 280 calories and 20g of protein per pint). PB & Fudge : Peanut butter low fat ice cream swirled with fudgy fudge sauce! 80 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 320 calories and 20g of protein per pint).

: Peanut butter low fat ice cream swirled with fudgy fudge sauce! 80 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 320 calories and 20g of protein per pint). Cinnamon Bunned: Cinnamon low fat ice cream with creamy, to-die-for icing mixed in. 80 calories and 5g of protein per ½ cup serving (that's 320 calories and 20g of protein per pint).

Sweet Habit™ is easily recognizable thanks to its fun packaging and penguin identity – a bold creature of habit that perfectly represents this new family of flavors. Sweet Habit™ is currently available at Kroger and will soon be expanded to select grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Visit www.sweethabit.com to learn more.

About Sweet Habit™

Sweet Habit™ offers a delicious low fat ice cream you can afford to indulge in. With nutritionals you'll love and a fun range of interesting flavors in quart-sized containers, Sweet Habit™ provides more opportunities for you to enjoy throughout the week. Sweet Habit™ is part of Foundry Foods, an incubator for innovation supported by Nestlé USA.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-sweet-habit--a-new-low-fat-ice-cream-available-in-quarts-300620655.html

SOURCE Sweet Habit

Related Links

https://www.sweethabit.com

