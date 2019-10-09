Hello, TeaWell: Celestial Seasonings Launches a Flavor-Packed Line of Organic Wellness Teas

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness tea and great taste don't often go hand in hand. That's why Celestial Seasonings created TeaWell, a line of organic wellness teas that couples daily health benefits with delicious flavor. Each flavor of TeaWell is infused with the Daily Wellness Core, a smart blend of herbs and botanicals traditionally used to support the mind and body.

According to the Gallop Study of Hot Tea, 92% of hot tea drinkers think of tea as promoting good health, and research shows 88% of tea drinkers are making some effort to consume foods and drinks rich in vitamins. "More tea drinkers are now looking for tea with added health benefits," said Tim Collins, vice president and general manager at Celestial Seasonings. "What we heard from consumers is wellness teas don't always taste the best – they can often be too medicinal or earthy-tasting. So we designed TeaWell to taste delicious and include ingredients that help promote overall well-being, a healthy immune system and digestive health – like a daily multivitamin of sorts."

In creating TeaWell, Celestial Seasonings developed the Daily Wellness Core, an all-in-one recipe that incorporates four essential ingredients regarded across the globe to work together to promote a healthy mind and body:

Panax Ginseng for Mental Vitality: Used for centuries in Asia to help revitalize the mind and ward off fatigue.*

Used for centuries in to help revitalize the mind and ward off fatigue.* Dandelion Root for Digestion: Celebrated in traditional European herbalism as a digestive stimulant.*

Celebrated in traditional European herbalism as a digestive stimulant.* Elderberry for Immune Support: Cultivated around the world since ancient times to support a strong immune system.*

Cultivated around the world since ancient times to support a strong immune system.* Green Rooibos for Antioxidant Support: Prized across generations in South Africa for its powerful polyphenol antioxidant properties.*

TeaWell is available in four brand-new delicious blends so tea drinkers can savor their daily dose of wellness:

Organic Green Tea with Grapefruit: Refreshing combination of juicy grapefruit, green tea and tart hibiscus

Refreshing combination of juicy grapefruit, green tea and tart hibiscus Organic Mint Guayusa: Energizing guayusa meets cooling spearmint with vitamins B6 and B12

Energizing guayusa meets cooling spearmint with vitamins B6 and B12 Organic Moringa Lemon Ginger: Lively lemon meets earthy ginger with moringa

Lively lemon meets earthy ginger with moringa Organic Hibiscus with Lime: Uplifting combination of tart hibiscus and bright lime with vitamin C

Original flavors include:

Organic Matcha Green : Invigorating matcha and smooth Sencha green tea pair with moringa

: Invigorating matcha and smooth Sencha green tea pair with moringa Organic Ginger Mint : Cooling mint and balancing ginger perfectly combine with moringa

: Cooling mint and balancing ginger perfectly combine with moringa Organic Turmeric Spice : Revitalizing twist of turmeric and spices including cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper meld with moringa

: Revitalizing twist of turmeric and spices including cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper meld with moringa Organic Honey Lemon : Soothing honey meets a twist of lemon with moringa

"Until now, tea fans had to choose between their favorite flavorful tea and unsavory blends that only answer a specific health issue," said Gina Osburn, director, research and development, tea for Celestial Seasonings. "With TeaWell, it's possible to experience both the benefits of a proactive daily wellness tea and the delicious flavors Celestial Seasonings is known for."

TeaWell is available for purchase at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99 at retailers nationwide. Visit TeaWell.com and follow @drinkTeaWell on Instagram and Pinterest and Facebook.com/DrinkTeaWell for additional information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

For 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,Nasdaq: HAIN) has created delicious specialty teas that add magic to every moment. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos and chai teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or facebook.com/CelestialSeasonings.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, New York, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe and India. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney's®, Lima®, Danival®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

