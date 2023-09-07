Hello There Games Chief Named Most Innovative CEO in the European Games Industry by Business Worldwide Magazine

News provided by

Business Worldwide Magazine

07 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello There Games' Founder and CEO, Oskar Eklund has been named 'Most Innovative CEO in the European Games Industry' in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead, the spotlight is on the success of individuals who lead them. The intention is to give worthy leaders the recognition they deserve, while using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Hello There Games is a multi-award-winning video game developer based in Gothenberg, Sweden. Oskar Eklund has been an enthusiastic gamer all his life, and this combined with his love for music, is what led him to start the company.

His entrepreneurial spirit was evident from an early age, when he started a DJ company with a school friend at just 15. He then spent years working in the IT industry, where he was tasked with managing some early internet campaigns. This gave him the opportunity to think about new ways to engage B2C customers, and gamification was where it all began.

One of the first projects his team worked on was a game that helped children with cancer connect with each other around the world, and another that helped children with diabetes understand their diagnosis. These two games along with Hello There's collaboration with Tim Bergling (AVICII) are among Oskar's proudest moments in his career.

Several of the studio's games have won awards, and the team is always looking for innovative ways to engage with its global audience. Working in the intersection of games, music and movies, the studio has just launched Invector: Rhythm Galaxy together with Warner Music Group. The game features some of today's biggest hits from music giants like Tiësto, PinkPantheress, Maná, and an array of other prominent artists. Earlier this year the studio released Kung Fury: Street Rage Ultimate Edition based on the Kung Fury movie. 

The studio's focus is on premium games with a niche, and by combining music with games Hello There is in a unique position that helps it stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, and increasingly competitive, marketplace.

To find out more, visit  www.hellotheregames.com .

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/ 

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones
Awards Department
E: [email protected]
W:  www.bwmonline.com 

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

Also from this source

Siv Selva of Queen Consulting Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

ErmesHotels' Marco D'Amore Wins Innovation Title in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.