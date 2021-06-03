Hello world, The Toy Museum of NY, is staying mobile and going global

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Museum of NY which was created in Brooklyn, in 1999, ( www.ToyMuseumNY.org ) is spreading its wings. Thanks to its newly found award-winning programming: film festivals. Through Queen Marlene's Toy Museum and Friends family entertainment films, the Museum is bringing the wonders of the world of toy museums to young audiences everywhere.

The Toy Museum has been a long-standing local New York City community- based organization known for its unique programming for citywide summer camps and schools. In addition, it is one of the only toy museums in the world that provides original live shows, in school programs, virtual field trips as well as develops, creates and produces award-winning films that educate and entertain kids and families all over the world.

For a fun end of the school year film to watch or for summer camps looking for something new, the Museum's educational film on traffic safety will be screened online at the 2021 Kids Film Fest, as part of the 2021 Brooklyn Film Festival ( www.brooklynfilmfestival.org/ ). The film will run from June 4 -13 via the Brooklyn Film Festival's website: www.brooklynfilmfestival.org .

Queen Marlene's Toy Museum and Friends Traffic Safety episode has been accepted into 14 festivals worldwide including: Land of Enchantment Family Film & Fashion Festival, The Toronto Independent Film Awards, Florence Film Awards, Best Shorts Competition, New York Cinematography AWARDS, KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, Bridge Fest, Moscow International Children's Film Festival and Golden State Film Festival.

"If we can teach children important lessons through the magic of film, we've continued to accomplish our mission of educating the public about dolls and toys through art, history and play," says Marlene Hochman, Museum founder. "While the passion for our work remains as strong as ever, the past year has reminded our team of the importance of adapting, adjusting and pivoting in new, exciting directions -- and platforms."

Affordable virtual field trip programs are available to any summer camp or school worldwide looking for something new and personalized. The Toy Museum has a variety of activities to offer, including learning about toys from then and now, toy invention, improvisation and puppetry. For more information, contact The Toy Museum of NY at www.ToyMuseumNY.org or Facebook @TheToyMuseumofNY or Instagram @toymuseumny.

SOURCE The Toy Museum of NY