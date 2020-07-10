Hellobike unveils trifecta of innovative shared mobility AI technologies at WAIC2020

During its presentation on 10 July, Hellobike unveiled three innovative technologies that leverage AI, big data, cloud infrastructure and the IoT: the Hermes road safety system, non-motorized vehicle safety management system, and fixed-point return. Hellobike's participation in WAIC2020 follows its highly successful debut at the conference last year, where the company unveiled exciting AI projects including the Hello Brain smart transportation OS and the Argus visual interaction system.

"We are honored to take part in WAIC2020 for the second year running. As the shared bike industry leader, WAIC2020 is the ultimate platform for us to demonstrate how we harness AI technology and work hand-in-hand with the state to build the city of the future," said Li Kaizhu, President of Hellobike.

Hellobike's latest technologies usher in the 3.0 era of China's bike-sharing industry: a new model that sees shared bicycles organically integrated into the urban public transportation ecosystem. Through strengthened cooperation between transport providers and municipal governments, the 3.0 era provides a systematic mechanism to help Chinese cities tackle unique operational challenges, address parking management, and streamline shared bike deployment and distribution.

Hellobike's Hermes road safety system integrates AI algorithms to provide users with a better, safer shared transport experience. Built as a scenario-based solution, Hermes automatically performs failsafe tests on both user behavior and the bike at the beginning, middle and end of their riding journey. If the system detects technical issues, dangerous operation or user violations, Hellobike delivers a risk warning to the user through the bike's built-in speaker.

Based on insights gathered from mining big data, Hellobike also found that the use of non-motorized vehicles can lead to chaotic, unsafe road conditions. To address this, Hellobike has partnered with local governments to develop non-motorized vehicle safety management systems tailored to each city's unique traffic conditions. Using video AI technology for data collection and situation analysis, as well as spatial data, Hellobike helps cities establish new vehicle management systems built upon data visualization, intelligent data processing and smart decision-making applications.

Furthermore, Hellobike has cooperated with city officials to promote improved traffic safety, simplified parking and enhanced city appearance through a shared bike management operation plan. Hellobike has established a number of convenient fixed-point return locations using electronic fencing, Bluetooth road studs, AI and the IoT. Fixed-point return encourages users to park at designated locations, while making it easier for staff to locate and redistribute vehicles across the city.

Hellobike President Li Kaizhu and Chief Scientist Liu Xingliang will also take part in WAIC2020's AI TALK and big data forum alongside entrepreneurs from leading local and global tech companies to discuss the applications of AI technology. In addition, Hellobike plans to host its first Technology Open Day on 31 July at its Shanghai headquarters, where users can tour the space, test new vehicles, and discover the technological innovations behind Hellobike.

About Hellobike

Hellobike has continuously built user-friendly and sustainable transport services in sectors such as shared bicycles, shared e-bikes and car-pooling. As a business leader in two-wheeled transport, users have taken more than 12 billion trips on Hellobike vehicles over the past three years. Hellobike now operates in more than 360 Chinese cities.

SOURCE Hellobike