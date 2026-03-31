HelloCollege Shares 4 Ways Families Can Compare Financial Aid Offers and Avoid Leaving Money on the Table This College Decision Season

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As college decision season ramps up, HelloCollege is urging families to slow down before choosing a school based on the biggest scholarship number on paper. The college planning firm says the smartest comparison is not how much aid a college says it awarded, but what a family will actually have to be responsible for paying.

"The most important thing is the true out-of-pocket cost," said Kevin Krebs, founder of HelloCollege. "Don't look at 'this school gave me $30,000 and this school gave me $10,000.' Look at the sticker price minus grants and scholarships. That's your net cost. You have to compare apples to apples."

That message matters in a market where college pricing and aid packages remain difficult for many families to interpret. College Board reports that students received $275.1 billion in financial aid in 2024-25, with average aid totaling $16,810 per undergraduate student.

At the same time, NACUBO's 2024 tuition discounting study found that private nonprofit colleges participating in the survey discounted tuition by an average of 56.3% for first-time, full-time undergraduates in 2024-25, reinforcing the gap between sticker price and what many students may actually pay.

Yet financial aid offers remain hard to compare side by side. Comparisons are easier when families can clearly identify total cost of attendance, grants and scholarships, loans or financing, work, and estimated net price. HelloCollege says that is exactly where many families get tripped up, especially when colleges use different terms and formats.

To help families make smarter decisions this spring, HelloCollege recommends a four-part framework for reviewing financial aid offers:

1. Appeal when your financial picture has changed.

Do not assume an initial aid offer is final if their financial circumstances have shifted. Changes such as a job loss, reduced income, job transition, major medical expenses, or increased caregiving responsibilities may justify an appeal to FAFSA.

2. Use a better offer to negotiate.

Families who receive a stronger package from one college may be able to ask another institution to revisit its offer. In some cases, colleges have flexibility, particularly when they are trying to meet enrollment goals or remain competitive with peer institutions.

3. Ask anyway, even if the answer might be no.

Many families leave money on the table simply because they never ask for reconsideration. HelloCollege encourages families to make a respectful, well-supported request rather than assuming the award is non-negotiable.

4. Compare net cost, not marketing language.

Review any cost aids offered, including grants and scholarships that do not need to be repaid, and compare that against each school's total cost. Award letters often bundle together grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study in ways that can make one offer appear stronger than another without reducing the actual out-of-pocket cost.

To learn more about HelloCollege or to speak with a college counselor visit, sayhellocollege.com.

About HelloCollege

Founded in 2012 by Northwestern University alum and first-generation college graduate Kevin Krebs, HelloCollege is a top-ranked national college counseling firm dedicated to helping families navigate the increasingly complex admissions process. Through private counseling, workshops, and free resources, HelloCollege provides a team-based approach spanning college counseling, tutoring, essay coaching, and financial aid strategy. The organization has guided more than 4,000 students into top universities and educated over 100,000 families nationwide. With a 4.9-star rating on Google and recognition by Forbes as one of the Best College Admissions Consultants of 2025, HelloCollege delivers proven results—boosting acceptance odds, reducing expenses, easing family stress, and improving long-term college and career outcomes.

SOURCE HelloCollege