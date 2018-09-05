HelloFresh Furthers Curbside Recyclability with TemperPack's ClimaCell™ Liners

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 HelloFresh, the largest meal-kit company in the US, has made a substantial commitment to sustainability by replacing their box liners with curbside recyclable ClimaCell™ created by TemperPack. The new liners perform as well as EPS foam (Styrofoam) on an inch-per-inch comparison, but offer consumers the opportunity to dispose of them in curbside recycling bins alongside the corrugated box the package comes in. HelloFresh will additionally replace Green Chef's box liners in the same manner.

"The ClimaCell recyclable liners are another example of how we listen to our customers that want quality fresh food conveniently delivered to their doorstep but with the most environmentally-friendly packaging the meal kit category can deliver on," said Uwe Voss, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at HelloFresh.

The liner is the largest piece of packaging in the entire kit making up over 30% of the entire box volume. By utilizing the new ClimaCell liners, HelloFresh is able to divert 15,000 tons of packaging waste away from landfills every year. "Consumers are evaluating the entire meal kit shipment including the packaging when deciding which service to go with," said James McGoff, TemperPack's co-founder and co-CEO. "With guidance from market leaders like HelloFresh, we developed ClimaCell to help companies ease customer concerns on compromising waste for convenience."

ClimaCell is currently produced in TemperPack's Richmond facility and will soon be available in their Las Vegas facility as well. The company plans to expand manufacturing of the new material to the Las Vegas facility to better serve clients on each coast.

About TemperPack

Founded in 2015, TemperPack solves thermal packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was born out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e- commerce delivery. They specialize in bringing custom solutions for clients to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates two facilities in Virginia and Nevada and is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable and cold chain shipping market, all with the goal of reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. For more information, please visit www.temperpack.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE (HFG) gives customers everything they need for a successful, rewarding, and satisfying cooking experience, enabling them to enjoy delicious food and quality time around the dinner table. HelloFresh U.S. launched in 2013 and has established itself as the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, reporting 1.12 million active U.S. customers and 25 million meals delivered over the course of Q2 2018. The Company offers thousands of unique recipes and is built around a data-driven operational approach that allows us to deliver a sustainable, innovative, and superior customer experience. For more information, please visit www.hellofresh.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

