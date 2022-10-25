HelloFresh Media Powers a New Era of Sampling and Partnerships

Brand marketers and agencies gain real time access to owned media opportunities to reach millions nation-wide.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To drive product discovery and growth, omnichannel owned media platform Brandcrush today announced its partnership with HelloFresh to transform its owned media bookings, management, and reporting processes online, as America's leading meal kit delivery service further scales its marketing partnerships to connect more brands with consumers.

The HelloFresh Media Portal, powered by omni channel owned media platform Brandcrush, makes partnership opportunities scalable for the meal kit leader. Now more media opportunities are available, easily discoverable and bookable for brands. Digitization modernizes media processes, as going from spreadsheet to software allows HelloFresh to efficiently handle campaign onboarding and active partnerships via a one-stop-shop for media management.

HelloFresh achieved record results during the height of the pandemic, reporting $1,166 million in Q2 2022 US sales alone, jumping 38% year-over-year. The company also managed to reach a new record amount of consumers in this period, eclipsing 4 million active customers. Now HelloFresh is capitalizing on this growth by digitizing and streamlining its media partnership processes to give brands unique, efficient access to a growing consumer base. This frictionless online platform gives partners greater agility and access to targeted media opportunities like in-box sampling, inserts and online marketing. Increased owned media monetization will connect more brands with consumers who desire innovative products.

Experts valued the global meal kit services market at $10.26 billion in 2020 and expect it to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13% through 2028. Meanwhile, brand partnerships are transforming. Changing consumer behavior, diminishing attention spans and limited top-tier media positions have led more marketers to forgo traditional practices and allocate budgets to new and emerging collaborative channels like those offered by HelloFresh.

"We've experienced significant growth over the last two years, reaching more than 4 million active customers last quarter. Our savvy health-conscious consumers value discovery and are more likely to purchase a product that they have sampled in our boxes. Combined with our digital assets, marketers have the opportunity to leverage our customer touchpoints as part of their integrated campaigns. And with a digital platform, we have made the process of campaign onboarding much more streamlined and visible for our brand partners," says Nicole Hawkins, Director of Brand Partnerships at HelloFresh USA. "Now brands and agencies can access a single, centralized source of media partnership opportunities and their brand team can keep track of campaigns at all times."

Brandcrush CEO and Co-Founder Teresa Aprile says she is excited to work with HelloFresh to build their supplier marketing and brand partnerships digital ecosystem, a move that has had noticeable success for grocery retailers, among others. "Increased supplier marketing accessibility and monetization are necessities. Our technology has allowed D2C and grocery retailers, shopping malls, gym chains and even universities to drive engagement, customer acquisition and ROI. We're thrilled to help HelloFresh stay efficient, agile and competitive by empowering them with our proven digital tools."

The meal kit delivery leader is committed to activating partnerships that are successful for brands and also enhance the experience for their customers.

Brands and agencies looking to reach millions of American households weekly with high-engagement campaigns can do so at media https://HelloFreshUSA.brandcrush.com/partner-with-us

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is America's leading meal kit delivery service, helping consumers cook homemade, healthy meals with no preparation, shopping or hassle, using fresh, sustainably-sourced ingredients, produced, packed and delivered directly to their doorsteps.

HelloFresh — changing the way people eat forever.

About Brandcrush

Brandcrush is unlocking the media potential of businesses globally with a simple but powerful platform that makes it easier to buy and sell shopper marketing, retail media and commercial partnerships.

We power retailers and broader businesses to transform their in-store media, out-of-store media and brand partnerships from antiquated PDF packs and spreadsheet management to a scalable solution that the world's leading brands and agencies trust.

Our software enables our partners to unlock and grow their media revenue without having to grow their team with self-serve media portals, outbound sales tools, smart inventory and workflow management solutions.

