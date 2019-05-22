HelloMD Now Offers THC Cannabis Delivery to West Los Angeles

LARKSPUR, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloMD—the world's largest online platform of cannabis patients, doctors and consumers—today announced delivery of THC-infused products to Los Angeles customers as part of a state-wide roll-out. Residents of the greater San Francisco Bay Area are already able to receive THC products from HelloMD's large menu of vetted providers within two hours of ordering. Now Angelenos will have that opportunity, too.

"We're excited to welcome Los Angeles to our distribution base," says HelloMD co-founder Pamela Hadfield. "Our platform is special because we have a membership opportunity that allows for a 20% discount on purchases, a free educational consult with a cannabis-savvy doctor and no-cost shipping on orders $50 and better. Being able to directly serve L.A. members within two hours of ordering and meet their needs for medicinal and recreational products in real time is a milestone we've been striving for."

Founded in 2014, HelloMD is the world's largest online wellness-oriented cannabis community as well as the nation's first and only digital platform to provide HIPPA-compliant video chats between cannabis doctors and patients in every state.

HelloMD's digital healthcare platform offers today's cannabis patients a full turnkey experience. Cannabis consumers can consult with a doctor via real-time video, obtain answers to questions from a network of doctors and experts, explore the most up-to-date research and studies available, and purchase the highest quality cannabis and hemp-derived CBD products on the market.

The HelloMD marketplace ships hemp-derived CBD products nationwide and to Canada. It has delivered same-day THC products to patients in Northern California since 2018. Los Angeles delivery launched last week in the city's western region and will expand to cover the metropolitan area from there.

There's certainly demand. According to an April 2019 study conducted by BDS Analytics, two-thirds of Californian adults are already cannabis users or identify as "acceptors" who would consider consuming cannabis within the next 12 months. Product delivery is key in all consumer industries today and cannabis is no different.

"We're delighted to be able to meet our adult customers and deliver products they trust directly to them, wherever they are," says Hadfield. "Dispensary experiences can be fun, but once you know what products work for you, it's more convenient to simply have them sent when you need them."

To schedule an online video consultation with a HelloMD doctor, learn about the many medicinal benefits of cannabis and CBD, or to purchase a HelloMD partner product, visit HelloMD.com. The doctor will see you now.

About HelloMD

HelloMD is one of the world's largest online community of medical cannabis patients, experts, brands and trusted retailers, offering today's cannabis patient a one-stop-shop experience. At HelloMD.com, medical cannabis consumers can consult with a doctor via real-time video, obtain answers to questions from a network of doctors and experts and research as well as purchase cannabis products from within the HelloMD Marketplace.

Say goodbye to pain. Say hello to HelloMD.

For more information about HelloMD, or to join its growing member community, visit www.hellomd.com

