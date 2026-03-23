PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much money are New Hampshire residents missing by not reviewing their insurance discounts regularly? A HelloNation article provides the answer by outlining practical ways individuals can reduce costs through commonly overlooked opportunities.

Aileen Dugan, Owner/ Insurance Agent Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that many policyholders carry outdated coverage that does not reflect their current situation, which can prevent them from accessing available insurance discounts. It emphasizes that many savings opportunities are already built into standard policies but require updates or verification to activate. Insurance Expert Aileen Dugan is featured as a source of insight, helping clarify how these discounts apply in real-world scenarios.

One key takeaway from the article is the importance of bundling policies. The article explains how combining home and auto coverage with the same provider can reduce insurers' overall risk, often resulting in lower premiums. This approach not only simplifies policy management but also allows individuals to access insurance discounts that may not be available when policies are held separately.

The article also highlights the role of safe driving in lowering insurance costs. It notes that drivers with clean records often qualify for reduced rates, yet these savings are not always clearly reflected unless policies are reviewed. According to the article, regularly checking policy details ensures that accurate driving histories are recognized and properly rewarded.

Loyalty-based savings are another area the article explores. It explains that long-term customers may qualify for ongoing discounts simply by staying with the same provider. However, these benefits can go unnoticed without periodic reviews. The article encourages readers to revisit their policies to confirm that loyalty incentives are being applied.

For households with student drivers, the article discusses how academic performance can influence insurance costs. It explains that students with strong grades may qualify for additional insurance discounts because they are often viewed as lower-risk drivers. These savings can be especially helpful during the early years of driving, when premiums are typically higher.

Home-related savings opportunities are also addressed. The article describes how features such as smoke detectors, alarm systems, and updated roofing can reduce risk and lead to lower premiums. It notes that even newer homes may include qualifying features that are not yet reflected in current policies, making updates essential for maximizing insurance discounts.

Another important point covered is usage-based insurance. The article explains that individuals who drive פחות frequently, such as remote workers, may qualify for lower rates. However, without updating mileage information, policies may still reflect higher usage levels, preventing access to these discounts.

The article further examines how life changes can affect insurance needs. Events such as retirement, job changes, or shifts in household drivers can alter risk profiles. The HelloNation article emphasizes that keeping policies aligned with current circumstances is a key step in maintaining accurate coverage and accessing all available insurance discounts.

Throughout the discussion, Insurance Expert Aileen Dugan is presented as a knowledgeable source helping to contextualize these insights. The article maintains a focus on practical steps readers can take, reinforcing the importance of regular policy reviews and clear communication with providers.

The article concludes by reinforcing that small updates can lead to meaningful savings over time. By understanding how insurance discounts work and ensuring policies are up to date, individuals can make more informed financial decisions and avoid leaving savings unclaimed.

Easy Insurance Discounts People Forget About features insights from Aileen Dugan, Insurance Expert of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation