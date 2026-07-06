The article outlines common reasons an AC not cooling problem occurs and how maintenance helps prevent system failures.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is your air conditioner running but not cooling your Traverse City home? HelloNation has published an article by Precision Plumbing and Heating's HVAC Expert Leslie Roe, which provides clear answers and practical guidance for homeowners experiencing this common issue.

Leslie Roe, Co-Owner, Precision Plumbing and Heating Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that one of the most frequent causes of an AC not cooling properly is restricted airflow. A dirty air filter can prevent the air conditioner from circulating air efficiently, leading to warm air coming from the vents. The article emphasizes that regular maintenance, including filter replacements, is essential to keeping systems in Traverse City homes operating at peak performance.

Another key issue discussed is low refrigerant levels. Refrigerant plays a critical role in absorbing heat, and when levels drop, the air conditioner cannot cool effectively. The article notes that homeowners who notice warm air despite the system running should consider having a professional check refrigerant levels. Proper maintenance ensures that refrigerant issues are identified early before they lead to more serious damage.

The article also addresses frozen coils as a common cause of an AC not cooling. Frozen coils can form when airflow is blocked or when the refrigerant level is low, preventing the system from completing the cooling cycle. When frozen coils develop, the air conditioner may continue running but fail to produce cool air. The article highlights that addressing frozen coils quickly helps prevent long-term system damage and restores proper cooling.

In addition to mechanical issues, the HelloNation article explains that thermostat settings can sometimes be the root of the problem. If the thermostat is not set correctly, the air conditioner may run without cooling. The article recommends checking that the thermostat is set to cooling mode and that the temperature is properly adjusted. In Traverse City homes, even small thermostat errors can result in noticeable comfort issues.

Ductwork problems are another factor covered in the article. Leaks or disconnected ducts can allow cooled air to escape before it reaches living spaces, giving the impression that the air conditioner is not working. The article explains that sealing ducts improves airflow and reduces the chances of warm air circulating throughout the home. Proper maintenance of duct systems is an important step in ensuring efficient cooling.

The HelloNation article also discusses electrical and mechanical concerns, particularly with components like the compressor or fan. When these parts malfunction, the air conditioner may continue running but fail to cool effectively. The article advises that professional maintenance and inspections can identify these issues early and prevent unexpected breakdowns during warmer months in Traverse City.

Preventive maintenance is presented as the most effective way to avoid recurring AC problems that cause it to stop cooling. The article notes that regular inspections, cleaning, and tune-ups help maintain consistent airflow, stable refrigerant levels, and properly functioning components. Homeowners are encouraged to watch for signs such as reduced airflow, unusual noises, frozen coils, or extended cooling cycles, as these may indicate the need for service.

By understanding the causes of warm air and taking a proactive approach to maintenance, Traverse City residents can keep their air conditioner systems running efficiently throughout the cooling season. The article reinforces the point that early detection of issues such as refrigerant loss, thermostat missettings, and frozen coils can prevent costly repairs and improve overall comfort.

Why Is Your Air Conditioner Running But Not Cooling Your Traverse City Home? features insights from Leslie Roe, Precision Plumbing and Heating, HVAC Expert of Traverse City, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation