The Article Examines How Youth Apprenticeships, Workplace Exposure, and Hands-On Training Help Rochester Students Prepare for Manufacturing Careers.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What manufacturing careers are available to Rochester students? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Richard Turner and the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association.

The article explains how modern manufacturing combines technical knowledge with hands-on skills. Today's manufacturing workplaces can include computer-controlled machining, robotics, automation, precision measurement, and other advanced technologies that differ from older perceptions of the industry.

Richard Turner, Executive Director Speed Speed

The HelloNation article describes how the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association connects education with local employers through workforce development programs. According to the article, these programs give students opportunities to explore manufacturing careers before they complete high school and make decisions about their next steps.

A central part of that effort is the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program, also known as FLYAP. The article notes that the program works with high school juniors and seniors through company tours, job shadows, and paid co-op experiences. Since launching in 2019, FLYAP has connected more than 800 students with over 150 regional businesses.

The article explains that this workplace exposure introduces students to the variety found within advanced manufacturing. Students can learn about CNC machining, electromechanical technology, welding, industrial manufacturing, and toolmaking. RTMA-sponsored events have also introduced technologies such as 5-axis milling, live-tool turning, collaborative robot programming, and mechatronics.

According to the article, seeing actual workplaces can give students a clearer understanding of manufacturing careers than classroom descriptions alone. Company visits allow students to observe equipment, technology, and employees while learning how different roles contribute to production.

Paid co-op opportunities provide another bridge between education and employment. The article describes how students can develop practical skills while gaining workplace experience, including those considering alternatives to a traditional four-year college path. Manufacturing Experts Richard Turner and the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association provide insights into how these connections can support career exploration.

The article also outlines a longer-term path for students who decide manufacturing fits their interests. The RTMA serves as a regional sponsor of the New York State Registered Apprenticeship Program, partnering with more than 35 companies and supporting more than 325 apprentices across nine counties.

Through registered apprenticeships, participants can receive paid hands-on training while working toward credentials in more than 15 advanced manufacturing trades. The article presents this as a progression that can begin with career exploration, continue through a co-op, and potentially lead to an apprenticeship and long-term employment.

The HelloNation article also connects these student opportunities with workforce development needs among Rochester-area manufacturers. Employers need workers who can understand and operate increasingly sophisticated equipment and processes. Earlier exposure can help companies develop future talent while showing students that skilled career opportunities are available within their region.

Manufacturing Experts Richard Turner and the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association highlight a model built around connections among students, schools, and employers. The article explains that these relationships can help Rochester's manufacturing sector prepare a new generation of skilled workers while giving young people practical ways to explore their options.

Building Rochester's Next Generation of Manufacturers features insights from Richard Turner and the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association, Manufacturing Experts of Rochester, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation