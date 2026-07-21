HelloNation Article Explains Strength Training After 40, Featuring Fitness Expert Joshua Bankes

The article outlines how functional strength supports mobility, balance, and independence throughout everyday life after age 40.

FAIRPORT, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the benefits of strength training after 40? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Fitness Expert Joshua Bankes of JMB Personal Training in Fairport, New York. The article explains how building functional strength can help adults maintain mobility, confidence, and independence by making everyday activities easier and safer.

Joshua Bankes, Founder/CEO Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that strength training is about much more than lifting heavier weights or spending long hours in the gym. Instead, it highlights the importance of developing functional strength that supports the movements people perform every day. Tasks such as carrying groceries, climbing stairs, lifting household items, and standing up from the floor all depend on maintaining muscle strength, especially as the body changes with age.

The article notes that adults naturally begin to lose muscle mass after the age of 40 unless they actively work to preserve it. This gradual decline can affect posture, energy, joint support, and overall mobility. According to the article, regular resistance training helps slow this process by encouraging the body to maintain and build muscle while also supporting stronger bones and healthier joints. These benefits extend beyond exercise sessions and become noticeable in everyday life.

Fitness Expert Joshua Bankes emphasizes in the article that successful exercise programs should focus on improving how people move rather than simply increasing the amount of weight they lift. The article explains that when strength training after 40 is designed around practical movement, individuals can continue participating in activities they enjoy while maintaining greater balance and physical confidence.

The article also describes how increased strength often leads to greater confidence in everyday activities. Feeling physically capable encourages many adults to remain active by taking longer walks, playing with grandchildren, pursuing recreational hobbies, or completing household projects without undue hesitation. It also explains that improved balance and body awareness may help reduce the likelihood of falls and other mobility-related concerns.

For adults returning to exercise after a period of time away, the article recommends starting gradually. It explains that there is no need to start with heavy weights or advanced routines. Instead, bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, and light dumbbells provide a practical foundation that allows the body to adapt safely while reducing excessive soreness and minimizing the risk of injury.

The HelloNation article further explains that learning proper movement patterns is essential to building functional strength. Exercises that involve squatting, pushing, pulling, carrying, and hinging closely resemble the movements required throughout daily life. Developing sound technique before increasing resistance leads to safer, more effective progress and builds lasting confidence.

Fitness Expert Joshua Bankes also highlights the importance of consistency over intensity. The article notes that two or three thoughtfully planned resistance training sessions each week can produce meaningful improvements when performed regularly. Sustainable progress comes from steady practice rather than attempting to accomplish too much too quickly, allowing individuals to build strength that supports long-term independence.

The article concludes that each individual starts at a different fitness level, making personalized progression an important part of long-term success. Building on a person's current abilities helps create sustainable habits that fit naturally into everyday routines. By focusing on gradual improvement, strength training after 40 becomes an effective investment in maintaining muscle strength, preserving mobility, and supporting an active, independent lifestyle for years to come.

How Strength Training Supports Daily Life After 40 features insights from Joshua Bankes, a fitness expert from JMB Personal Training in Fairport, New York, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation