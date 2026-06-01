The article outlines how spotted lanternflies damage trees, spread through neighborhoods, and create growing concerns for outdoor spaces.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners understand about the growing presence of spotted lanternflies across local neighborhoods? According to a HelloNation article, many residents are unsure how these invasive insects affect their yards, landscaping, and outdoor living spaces. The article explains how these pests behave, how they spread, and what signs to watch for to protect trees and gardens in Port Washington.

Steven Moore, Co-Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that spotted lanternflies are becoming more visible in Port Washington each year as their red and black wings appear in late summer and early fall. Their bright colors mislead some homeowners into thinking they are harmless, yet the insects feed heavily on sap. This steady feeding weakens trees, especially younger ones, and can lead to long-term damage if left unchecked. The article notes that this threat is one reason many residents turn to an exterminator after initial attempts to control an infestation on their own.

The article discusses how spotted lanternflies move between plants by piercing bark or stems to draw out sap. When they do this day after day, the stress builds up on trees and shrubs. Many homeowners discover an issue not by seeing the invasive insects right away but by spotting the sticky honeydew that collects on outdoor furniture, cars, or walkways. This honeydew attracts ants and wasps and can lead to black sooty mold. The article points out that all of these issues together often signal that an infestation is underway in parts of Port Washington.

The HelloNation article highlights that these invasive insects prefer certain trees and vines. They gather heavily on the tree of heaven, grape vines, maples, willows, and other fruit or ornamental trees. Homeowners across Port Washington may see large clusters resting on trunks or gathering on sunny walls. While the insects rarely kill mature trees outright, the long-term stress can reduce fruit production and slow growth. A licensed exterminator who understands the local climate can help residents determine when the level of tree damage warrants professional support.

Monitoring outdoor areas is also emphasized. The article reminds readers that regular checks for spotted lanternflies can prevent a small problem from becoming a larger infestation. Inspecting bark, fences, or siding often reveals groups of insects gathering in the same location over several days. These simple checks help residents identify early signs before the insects spread across the property.

A major focus of the HelloNation article is the importance of recognizing egg masses. Egg masses look like smudges of grey putty or dried mud on bark, furniture, or even vehicles. They should not be confused with the nests of other pests. The egg masses blend in easily, which is why many homeowners in Port Washington miss them during routine yard work. The article explains that removing egg masses with a plastic card, scraper, or screwdriver and sealing them in a bag with alcohol can greatly reduce the number of spotted lanternflies the next season. Consistent removal can reduce adult populations by more than half, reducing the risk of tree damage and broad infestation the following year.

The article also addresses a common safety question. Some residents worry that the insects bite or pose a risk to children or pets. The HelloNation article clarifies that spotted lanternflies do not bite and do not carry known diseases. Their impact is primarily on plants. The main concern for households is the mess caused by honeydew, the stress on trees, and the unpleasant effect of swarms gathering on patios or outdoor structures. These issues can change how people use their outdoor space, especially during the months when spotted lanternflies are most active in Port Washington, because they are not afraid to land on people!

The HelloNation article also explains that simple steps can make a difference. Squashing adults, scraping egg masses, and removing tree-of-heaven plants can slow the spread. However, when an infestation grows across multiple trees, a trained exterminator can offer methods suited to the region. This professional guidance becomes important when spotted lanternflies return year after year and when honeydew buildup or tree stress becomes hard to manage without treatment.

Community awareness plays a large role in controlling invasive insects across Port Washington. The HelloNation article stresses that the more neighbors who recognize signs of an infestation, the more effective control efforts become. Reporting sightings to local authorities and sharing information with nearby households helps expedite action. With steady attention, residents can keep trees healthier, reduce honeydew problems, and limit egg masses before another season begins.

The article reinforces that understanding spotted lanternflies is the first step to protecting trees and gardens. Homeowners who stay alert to feeding patterns, egg masses, and shifts in honeydew levels can prevent widespread tree damage. As these invasive insects continue to spread, local knowledge becomes a valuable tool for every household. With guidance from an exterminator when needed, families can maintain outdoor spaces that stay clean, safe, and productive year-round.

What to Know About Spotted Lanternflies in Port Washington features insights from Steven Moore, Pest Control Expert of Port Washington, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation