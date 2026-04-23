The article explains how daily habits and routine care support long-term gum health and help prevent periodontal disease.

WARWICK, R.I., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can people keep their gums healthy and prevent dental problems before they start? According to a HelloNation article, the key to gum disease prevention lies in small, consistent daily habits. In the feature, Periodontics Expert Dr. Brenda Pierce of Drs. Pierce, Crabtree, and Deshmukh Periodontics in Warwick, Rhode Island, outlines practical steps that anyone can take to maintain healthy gums and long-term oral health.

Brenda Pierce, Periodontist Speed Speed

Dr. Pierce explains that healthy gums do more than simply hold teeth in place. They protect the bone underneath, act as a barrier against bacteria, and directly influence overall well-being. The HelloNation feature emphasizes that gum disease prevention is essential to oral health because gum disease often begins silently and progresses gradually. Without proper care, inflammation can lead to bone loss and serious periodontal health problems.

The article begins with the basics: brushing and flossing. According to Dr. Pierce, brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste is one of the simplest and most effective methods for plaque removal. Gentle, circular motions along the gumline help remove bacteria without damaging the tissue. Using too much force can actually irritate the gums and make them more vulnerable. Replacing a toothbrush every few months ensures that the bristles remain effective at cleaning around the teeth and along the gumline.

Flossing plays an equally vital role in preventing gum disease. Even when brushing is done carefully, small spaces between teeth can trap food and bacteria. Daily flossing removes these particles and prevents buildup that leads to irritation and bleeding. The HelloNation article notes that Waterpiks can be an adjunct to flossing, especially for people with extensive fixed dental work, orthodontic brackets, or tight spacing. Together, brushing and flossing form the core of daily oral health maintenance.

Professional dental cleaning is another important part of gum care. During a cleaning, a hygienist removes hardened plaque and tartar that home care can't reach. Regular dental visits also allow early detection of gum inflammation, which is key to preventing bone or tissue loss. Dr. Pierce recommends that most patients schedule a dental cleaning twice a year, though individuals with a history of gum problems may benefit from more frequent visits.

In the HelloNation feature, Dr. Pierce highlights that gum disease prevention doesn't require complicated steps; it's about consistency. Simple choices like brushing after meals, flossing before bed, and drinking plenty of water all help maintain healthy gums. Diet also plays a major role in oral health. Reducing sugary foods and drinks limits the fuel bacteria use to produce acids that harm the gums and enamel. These small habits, when practiced daily, create strong protection against gum disease.

The article also highlights the negative relationship between tobacco and gum disease. Dr. Pierce explains that smoking or vaping restricts blood flow to gum tissue, reducing oxygen and nutrients that are necessary for healing. Over time, this weakens the body's ability to fight infection, making tobacco users more prone to gum disease and delayed recovery after dental procedures. Avoiding tobacco in all forms is one of the most effective ways to preserve both oral and overall health.

Dr. Pierce's insights connect gum health to the broader picture of wellness. The HelloNation article notes that maintaining periodontal health can help reduce the risk of systemic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. Chronic inflammation in the mouth can affect other parts of the body, underscoring the importance of caring for the gums for overall health. Healthy gums, therefore, support far more than a good smile; they contribute to overall vitality.

The feature concludes with reassurance that gum disease is preventable for most people. With regular plaque removal, daily brushing and flossing, and consistent professional care, anyone can maintain healthy gums for life. Dr. Pierce emphasizes that gum care is about small, steady actions that add up over time. Focusing on good oral health habits today helps protect your smile and your health for years to come.

Ultimately, "How to Keep Your Gums Healthy and Strong" features insights from Dr. Brenda Pierce, a periodontics expert in Warwick, RI, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation