The article explains how homeowners can reduce pest risks in older homes near wooded and coastal areas through routine maintenance and moisture control.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What simple steps can homeowners take to protect older houses near wooded areas from pests year-round? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Pest Control Expert Steven Moore of Hubert Moore Exterminator LLC in Port Washington, NY. The piece explores practical pest management methods, especially in older homes surrounded by trees and in coastal environments.

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According to the HelloNation feature, age and environment often make these homes vulnerable to pests. As foundations, walls, and vents age, they develop cracks that allow insects and rodents to enter and build nests in hidden spaces. These entry points make it easy for pests such as carpenter ants and the house mouse (Mus musculus) to find suitable nesting sites. Steven Moore emphasizes that effective pest control begins with identifying these minor weaknesses before infestations can take hold.

Moisture is a common trigger for pest problems in older homes. The article notes that homeowners who prevent water buildup reduce the likelihood of attracting pests. Wet basements, leaking faucets, or poorly graded soil near foundations create damp conditions that encourage the presence of insects and rodents. By using dehumidifiers (either professionally installed, such as a WatchDog dehumidifier, or portable plug-in models) and keeping gutters clear, residents can discourage carpenter ants and other moisture-loving pests from nesting near their properties. These actions contribute to long-term protection and healthier home environments.

Carpenter ants and odorous house ants are also highlighted as growing concerns in the Port Washington area. Carpenter ants burrow into damp wood and hollow structures to build nests that can weaken walls and window frames over time. Odorous house ants forage from outdoor areas to indoor areas (particularly kitchens and bathrooms) where food and water are out of necessity for the occupants of the house. For effective pest control, Steven recommends regular inspection, using pressure-treated wood, and sealing gaps with caulk, bird and rodent guards (made for dryer vents), hardware cloth, steel wool, sheet metal, or wire mesh/hardware cloth to reduce access points for both types of ants.

The HelloNation article explains that controlling food sources is equally important in preventing infestations. Storing food properly in glass, metal, or plastic containers (what we at Hubert Moore Exterminator, LLC shorten to G.M.P.) and practicing eye-level surface cleaning can help keep pests away. Even minor spills or leftover food behind appliances can support an ant colony or provide sustenance for rodents. Consistent cleaning and careful waste disposal reduce opportunities for pests to locate meals and contaminate food within the home. Steven adds that these small habits form the foundation of sustainable pest management.

Rodents, particularly the house mouse Mus musculus, often enter through small cracks or openings around doors and foundations. The mouse only needs the size of a dime to enter. The rat needs the size of a quarter to enter. Once inside, they can damage insulation and electrical wiring (in a house or on a car parked in a garage) and contaminate food supplies. Homeowners who conduct regular visual inspections for droppings, gnaw marks, or wood shavings can identify early signs of infestation. If you have a black light, you may locate sebum marks left by rodents. When activity is found, contacting a professional pest control technician ensures that the issue is treated using methods that protect both the structure and the environment.

The article also points out that pest problems often increase during seasonal temperature changes. As outdoor conditions fluctuate, pests search for stable indoor nesting sites. This is particularly true for carpenter ants, which thrive in moist wood. It is also true for rodents that seek warmth and darkness indoors (such as attics, garages, and crawlspaces) when it gets colder in winter. The best way to achieve long-term results is by combining environmental control with physical barriers. Homeowners who prevent water buildup and close entry points reduce both the attraction and the opportunity for pests to invade. Repointing bricks on brick homes, using stucco as the exterior of your home, and siliconing around exterior window trims are all good pest-proofing methods.

Older homes near Port Washington's wooded and coastal zones face unique challenges due to their proximity to natural pest habitats. Trees, fallen leaves, and standing water create breeding grounds for insects. Even minor gaps around pipes or vents can serve as entryways. Sealing these gaps and maintaining dry interiors are practical, cost-effective ways to improve pest control outcomes. The HelloNation article highlights how these measures can preserve both the charm and structural integrity of older homes.

Steven emphasizes that pest management is not just about removing pests but about creating conditions that make homes less appealing to them. Long-term success depends on vigilance, cleanliness, and timely maintenance. Reducing humidity, storing food correctly, and addressing small leaks can help prevent infestations from developing. This balanced approach keeps pests from establishing ant colonies or from finding nesting materials within walls and foundations.

The feature concludes that through consistent upkeep, homeowners can achieve durable results without relying on harsh chemicals. Preventive steps such as sealing cracks, monitoring moisture levels, and eliminating food sources go a long way toward ensuring comfort and safety. Regular care not only protects against carpenter ants, stinging insects, and rodents but also supports the structural health of older buildings.

Simple Pest Prevention for Older Homes Near Port Washington's Woods features insights from Steven Moore, Pest Control Expert of Hubert Moore Exterminator LLC, Port Washington, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation