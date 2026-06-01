HelloNation CEO Bob Bartosiewicz Details the Vision Behind America's Good News Network

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Bartosiewicz built HelloNation to fill a gap in community media, giving local experts a credible editorial platform with national reach.

What does it take to look at a media landscape dominated by conflict and controversy and decide to build something entirely different? HelloNation Owner and CEO Bob Bartosiewicz did exactly that, founding America's Good News Network on the conviction that communities deserve a media platform built around expertise, trust, and practical information rather than anxiety and agenda.

Bartosiewicz has been candid about what drove him to build HelloNation. He saw two problems developing simultaneously in American media. Local news operations were contracting, leaving communities without reliable sources of practical, useful journalism. And the content marketing industry was expanding in ways that eroded rather than built professional credibility, flooding digital channels with promotional material dressed up as editorial content. HelloNation was his answer to both problems at once.

The platform he built operates on a model he calls edvertising, a structured approach that gives local professionals a journalist-supported process for producing content that serves readers first. Attorneys, contractors, financial advisors, real estate agents, and other community experts contribute knowledge on the topics their clients ask about most. HelloNation's editorial team shapes that knowledge into journalism that holds up on its own merits, independent of any commercial interest the contributor might have.

"I wanted to build something that a reader could trust completely and that an expert could be genuinely proud of," Bartosiewicz said. "Those two things should not be in conflict, but most content platforms make them conflict by design."

The civic dimension of that vision has proven to be one of HelloNation's most significant differentiators. The platform maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association, two organizations that chose HelloNation based on editorial values rather than commercial considerations. For Bartosiewicz, those partnerships are among the clearest expressions of what he set out to build.

HelloNation's tagline, America's Good News Network, is a phrase Bartosiewicz takes seriously as an operating principle rather than a marketing position. Good news, in his framing, does not mean soft news or feel-good stories produced to avoid difficulty. It means accurate, useful, expert-driven information delivered without the sensationalism and promotional noise that have come to define so much of what passes for content in the current media environment.

"Good news is not the absence of hard topics," Bartosiewicz said. "It is the presence of honest, useful information delivered by people who actually know what they are talking about."

That standard has shaped every aspect of how HelloNation operates, from its editorial process to its institutional relationships to its expanding talent and podcast network. The platform recently announced a growing roster of media personalities joining its content initiatives, with actor and media personality Chris McDonald leading a cast that includes Kato Kaelin. The expansion reflects Bartosiewicz's intention to bring HelloNation's editorial values to new formats and new audiences without diluting the community focus that defines the platform.

HelloNation's roots in Rochester run deep, and Bartosiewicz has made sure the platform's community investment reflects that. The company is the headline sponsor of the Big Shooter Open, a charity golf tournament scheduled for June 15, 2026, at Oak Hill Country Club. Produced by The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality, the event benefits Golisano Children's Hospital. For Bartosiewicz, the sponsorship is a natural expression of the same values that drive HelloNation's editorial mission.

He describes the platform he has built not as a finished product but as a foundation for something larger. The community expert model, the edvertising approach, the civic partnerships, and the expanding media presence are all pieces of a platform designed to grow without losing the editorial integrity that gives it meaning.

"We built HelloNation to last," Bartosiewicz said. "That means doing it right from the beginning and not cutting corners when it would be easier to do so."

More information about HelloNation and its founding vision is available at www.hellonation.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation