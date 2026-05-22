HelloNation CEO Bob Bartosiewicz Launches National PR Campaign Highlighting Edvertising Model and Community Media Vision

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation's national push introduces its edvertising model as an alternative to traditional advertising for local experts and businesses.

What does it look like when a media company decides that good news is not just a philosophy but a business model? HelloNation, America's Good News Network, has launched a national press campaign this week under the direction of its Owner and CEO, Bob Bartosiewicz, aimed at bringing that question to a wider audience.

The campaign spans more than a dozen releases and covers the full scope of HelloNation's editorial approach, its growing talent network, and its expanding role in community-focused media across the country. HelloNation operates as a digital media platform built around what Bartosiewicz calls "edvertising," a model that replaces traditional advertising with expert-driven editorial content. The approach gives local professionals a platform to share knowledge and build credibility through journalism rather than ad copy.

"We built HelloNation on the idea that the most trusted voice in any community is usually a local expert, not a national brand," Bartosiewicz said. "Edvertising lets those experts speak in their own words, on their own topics, through a real editorial process."

The national campaign reflects a deliberate moment of expansion for HelloNation. Bartosiewicz is using the series to articulate what separates HelloNation from conventional content marketing platforms and why the edvertising model has attracted partnerships with organizations including the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association. Those institutional relationships, HelloNation says, reflect the platform's commitment to civic credibility and community trust.

The releases also introduce HelloNation's growing entertainment and media presence. A roster of recognizable names has joined the platform's podcast and content initiatives, with actor and media personality Chris McDonald leading a cast that includes Kato Kaelin. HelloNation is positioning that talent network as part of a broader strategy to bring good-news storytelling to new audiences through audio and video formats.

Bartosiewicz has been building HelloNation with a clear point of view about where media is heading. "People are tired of being advertised at," he said. "They want information from someone who actually knows what they're talking about. That's what HelloNation delivers, and that's why this model works."

The campaign also touches on HelloNation's community investment beyond media. The company is the headline sponsor of the Big Shooter Open, a charity golf tournament taking place June 15, 2026, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. The event benefits Golisano Children's Hospital and is produced by The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality. For Bartosiewicz, the sponsorship is consistent with the platform's broader identity as a civic partner, not just a media outlet.

HelloNation's editorial model centers on professionals in fields including law, real estate, finance, and home services, giving them a structured, journalist-supported process for producing content that serves readers first. The platform publishes across digital channels with a national scope and a community voice.

"Good news travels faster when real people tell real stories," Bartosiewicz said. "That's not just a tagline. It's the operating principle behind everything we publish."

The full series of releases will roll out through the coming weeks, covering HelloNation's editorial philosophy, its talent and podcast network, its institutional partnerships, and its role as a community sponsor in Rochester and beyond. More information is available at www.hellonation.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation