The article outlines proper techniques to maintain water flow and prevent clogs without damaging drainage systems in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the safest way to clean a trench drain without causing damage? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Michael Schroer of Trench Drain Systems.

Michael Schroer - President, Trench Drain Systems

The HelloNation article explains that trench drains are essential components of residential drainage systems and commercial properties. Regular maintenance helps prevent clogs and ensures fast drainage. Homeowners in Ohio are encouraged to clean trench drains seasonally to maintain performance and avoid costly issues with outdoor drains and driveway drains.

The first step in maintaining a trench drain is removing the trench drain grate. The article notes that most trench drains have removable drain grates that allow access to the drainage channel. Careful handling of the trench drain cover is important to avoid bending or damage. Once removed, the trench drain grate can be rinsed separately to clear buildup before being reinstalled.

After removing the trench drain grate, the next step is clearing debris from the drainage channel. Leaves, dirt, and small rocks often collect inside trench drains and channel drains over time. The article recommends using soft tools to remove debris, as metal tools can damage the surface. Keeping debris contained prevents it from re-entering the trench drain, catch basin, or surrounding outdoor drains.

Rinsing the drainage channel is another important part of the process. The article explains that moderate water pressure is effective for flushing out remaining dirt. This step helps maintain fast drainage and ensures that storm drain connections remain clear. A soft brush can be used if needed, but harsh tools should be avoided to protect the trench drain and channel drain surfaces.

Inspection is also a key part of cleaning trench drains. The article highlights the importance of checking for cracks, shifts, or blockages within the drainage channel. Issues near the outlet or connections to a catch basin or storm drain should be addressed early. Identifying problems during routine maintenance helps prevent larger repairs later.

Special attention should be given to areas where trench drains connect to catch basins or driveway catch basin systems. These points often collect debris and can affect fast drainage if not cleared properly. The article suggests cleaning these areas carefully to ensure water flows smoothly through the entire residential drainage systems setup.

Seasonal maintenance is especially important in Ohio. The article explains that spring cleaning helps remove winter debris, while fall maintenance clears leaves before freezing temperatures arrive. Regular care of trench drains, channel drains, and catch basins helps maintain effective drainage throughout the year and reduces the risk of clogs in outdoor drains.

When replacing the trench drain cover, proper alignment is essential. The article notes that a correctly seated trench drain grate supports safe use and consistent water flow. Misaligned drain grates can create uneven surfaces and interfere with fast drainage. Ensuring the trench drain cover is secure helps protect both the drainage channel and surrounding areas.

The article concludes that cleaning trench drains without damage requires careful steps, including removing the trench drain grate, clearing debris gently, rinsing the drainage channel, and performing regular inspections. Maintaining trench drains, driveway drains, and catch basins with proper techniques helps preserve long-term performance.

How Do You Clean Out a Trench Drain Without Damaging It? features insights from Michael Schroer, Drain Expert of Columbus, OH, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation