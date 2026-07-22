The article explains when children should begin orthodontic evaluation and why timing supports better jaw development and long-term outcomes.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At what age should a child first see an orthodontist, and why does early timing matter for long-term dental health? HelloNation has published an article that answers this question, drawing on insights from Orthodontic Expert Dr. Judith Okun of Okun Orthodontics in White Plains, New York.

Dr. Judith Okun, D.M.D., Orthodontist Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that early orthodontic treatment often begins sooner than many families expect. It highlights that an orthodontic evaluation is typically recommended between ages eight and ten, allowing providers to assess jaw development while a child is still growing. This stage allows orthodontic specialists to observe patterns and determine the best age for orthodontic treatment in White Plains, NY. Families should consider.

The article notes that jaw development during these years remains flexible, making it easier to guide alignment and spacing. Early orthodontic treatment may not always involve full braces, but it creates an opportunity to monitor growth and intervene when necessary. For families asking what age a child should first see an orthodontist, the article emphasizes that even subtle concerns can be identified early through a professional orthodontic evaluation.

Many parents question whether age 8 braces are appropriate. The article explains that at age 8, full braces are not always necessary; early-phase treatments such as expanders or space maintainers can play a critical role. These tools support jaw development and help reduce the likelihood of more complex procedures later. Pediatric orthodontics experts often use these early approaches to prevent worsening alignment issues.

The article further explains that delaying orthodontic care until the teenage years may limit treatment effectiveness, as jaw development is largely complete by then. Early orthodontic treatment allows orthodontists to influence growth patterns and address bite concerns before they become more difficult to correct. This is why understanding the best age for orthodontic treatment in or near White Plains, NY, is essential for families planning care.

Another key point covered is the importance of routine orthodontic evaluation in identifying habits that may affect oral health. Behaviors such as thumb sucking or tongue thrusting can interfere with jaw development if left unaddressed. Pediatric orthodontics specialists can guide families in correcting these habits early, supporting healthier outcomes over time.

The HelloNation article also describes how treatment timing varies from child to child. While some may benefit from early orthodontic treatment, others may only need observation until their early teens. Determining at what age a child should first see an orthodontist depends on individual growth patterns, spacing, and bite alignment, as well as on the preferences of the treating orthodontist. Some orthodontists correct underlying skeletal imbalances early, while many baby teeth are still present; others correct only crossbites or align only the front permanent teeth at this stage. Regular orthodontic evaluation with an orthodontist who favors a comprehensive approach to early treatment ensures that any necessary care is introduced at the right time.

In many cases, the article explains, a two-phase approach is used. The first phase supports jaw development and alignment, while the second phase fine-tunes the position of permanent teeth. This method can make age 8 braces or similar early interventions more effective and reduce overall treatment time. Pediatric orthodontics professionals rely on this approach to deliver stable, lasting results.

Ultimately, the article emphasizes that early orthodontic treatment is about prevention and timing. Identifying issues at key stages of jaw development enables simpler, more efficient care. For families researching the best age for orthodontic treatment near White Plains, NY, early consultation provides clarity and direction. Okun Orthodontics continues to be part of that conversation through its focus on early evaluation and patient-specific care.

What Age Is Best to Start Braces and Why Does Early Treatment Matter? features insights from Dr. Judith Okun, Orthodontic Expert of White Plains, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation