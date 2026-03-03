HelloNation Examines HVAC Service Needs in Coastal Areas with HVAC Expert Anthony Lane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines why twice-yearly maintenance is essential for systems in humid, coastal areas.

How often should HVAC systems be serviced in humid, coastal areas like Myrtle Beach? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Anthony Lane of At Your Service Plumbing, Heating, and Air.

Anthony Lane - Account Comfort Advisor, At Your Service Plumbing, Heating, and Air

The HelloNation article explains that homes in coastal areas face unique environmental challenges that impact heating and cooling equipment. In Myrtle Beach, SC, salt air, high humidity, and airborne sand can accelerate wear on outdoor and indoor components. Because of these conditions, regular HVAC service is considered essential rather than optional.

According to the article, most professionals recommend scheduling HVAC service at least twice a year. Spring appointments prepare cooling systems for heavy summer use, while fall visits focus on heating components and electrical systems. This biannual schedule supports corrosion prevention and reduces the risk of sudden breakdowns.

Spring HVAC service typically includes cleaning condenser coils, checking refrigerant levels, and inspecting fans and filters. In coastal areas like Myrtle Beach, cleaning outdoor units is especially important because salt buildup can restrict airflow and damage metal parts. These preventive steps improve efficiency and help protect against long-term corrosion.

Fall maintenance shifts attention to furnaces, heat pumps, and electrical connections. The article notes that humid air can contribute to moisture buildup inside ductwork and on metal components. Addressing these concerns during routine HVAC service helps extend equipment life and supports corrosion prevention before cooler weather arrives.

Indoor air quality is another key focus of regular maintenance. In humid coastal areas, air filters can clog more quickly due to moisture, dust, and pollen. Replacing filters during scheduled HVAC service helps maintain strong airflow and improves indoor air quality throughout the home.

The article also highlights the importance of inspecting ductwork during biannual visits. In Myrtle Beach homes, ductwork may be vulnerable to moisture intrusion or salt-related deterioration. Routine inspections allow technicians to identify small issues early, supporting corrosion prevention and balanced airflow.

Refrigerant levels and electrical connections are additional components that require attention in coastal areas. Low refrigerant can strain compressors, while corroded wiring can increase the likelihood of system failure. By including these checks in regular HVAC service, homeowners reduce the risk of expensive emergency repairs.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that consistent maintenance benefits both performance and comfort. Twice-yearly HVAC service not only protects systems from environmental stress but also improves indoor air quality and overall efficiency. Preventive care is particularly important in Myrtle Beach, where coastal conditions can shorten equipment lifespan without proper attention.

Homeowners are encouraged to view maintenance as a long-term investment. Scheduling HVAC service in spring and fall provides opportunities to discuss upgrades, drainage improvements, and additional corrosion prevention measures. Professional oversight ensures that ductwork, coils, and electrical systems are thoroughly evaluated.

The article concludes that climate plays a major role in maintenance needs. In coastal areas like Myrtle Beach, staying proactive with HVAC service protects equipment from humidity and salt exposure. Regular inspections, filter changes, and ductwork evaluations help extend system life and maintain reliable comfort year-round.

