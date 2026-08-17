HelloNation Examines Metal Roofing vs Asphalt Shingles for Greater Richmond Homes With Roofing Expert Seth Brown

The article compares durability, cost, and performance to help homeowners choose the right roofing material.

ASHLAND, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners consider when choosing between metal roofing and asphalt shingles for their property? Roofing Expert Seth Brown of BNH Roofing offers the answer in a HelloNation article that also provides a detailed comparison tailored for Greater Richmond homeowners.

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The HelloNation article explains that asphalt shingles remain one of the most widely used options for residential roofs due to their affordability and ease of installation. For many Virginia homes, asphalt shingles provide a practical roofing material that balances upfront cost with reliable performance. The article notes that asphalt shingles typically last between 20 and 25 years when properly maintained, making them a common choice across Greater Richmond neighborhoods.

At the same time, the article highlights the growing interest in metal roofing among homeowners seeking longer-term solutions. Metal roofing is known for its strong durability and extended lifespan, often lasting 40 to 70 years, depending on the material and installation. The article describes how this roofing material performs well under the varied weather conditions in Virginia homes, including intense summer heat, heavy rain, and occasional winter storms.

According to the article, one of the most important distinctions between metal roofing and asphalt shingles is cost structure. Asphalt shingles generally require a lower upfront investment, which appeals to budget-conscious homeowners. In contrast, metal roofing comes with a higher initial cost but may reduce long-term expenses through fewer repairs and less frequent replacement. For Greater Richmond residents planning to stay in their homes for decades, the article suggests that metal roofing can offer strong long-term value.

The article also discusses maintenance and repair considerations. Asphalt shingles are easier to repair or replace in isolated sections, which can be beneficial for homeowners managing minor damage. Metal roofing, while highly durable, may require specialized service if repairs are needed. This difference can influence how homeowners evaluate each roofing material based on their comfort with maintenance and access to professional support.

Aesthetic preferences also play a role in the decision. The article explains that asphalt shingles are often chosen for their traditional appearance, which complements many residential roofs in established Greater Richmond communities. Meanwhile, metal roofing offers a more modern look but is increasingly available in styles that mimic shingles or tiles. This flexibility allows homeowners to match their Virginia home's design while still benefiting from improved roof durability.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that local factors should always be considered. Building codes, neighborhood guidelines, and homeowner association requirements in Greater Richmond may influence whether metal roofing or asphalt shingles are permitted. Consulting with a Roofing Expert can help homeowners evaluate structural considerations such as roof pitch and support systems, before selecting a roofing material.

Ultimately, the article makes clear that there is no single solution that fits every home. Both metal roofing and asphalt shingles offer advantages depending on budget, long-term plans, and design preferences. By comparing durability, cost, and climate performance, homeowners can make a more informed decision about their residential roofs.

Metal Roofing vs. Asphalt Shingles for Greater Richmond Homes features insights from BNH Roofing, Seth Brown, a roofing expert from Ashland, Virginia, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation