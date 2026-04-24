The article explains how to estimate retirement income needs and plan for long-term financial stability.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much money is enough to retire comfortably? HelloNation has published the answer in a HelloNation article, offering guidance through insights from Financial Planning Expert Donna Wallace of Wallace Financial.

Donna Wallace, founder and CEO of Wallace Financial

The HelloNation article explains that retirement savings goals are not defined by a single number but by individual retirement goals and expected lifestyle expenses. It emphasizes that financial planning should begin with a clear estimate of monthly costs, including housing, insurance, and healthcare. By focusing on lifestyle expenses, individuals can better understand how much retirement income they will need to maintain their desired standard of living.

The article notes that retirement income planning often starts with a general benchmark of replacing 70 to 80 percent of pre-retirement earnings. This range helps account for shifts in lifestyle expenses, where some costs decrease while others, such as healthcare, increase. The article highlights that retirement savings strategies should align with personal retirement goals, not just broad guidelines.

According to the article, financial planning requires considering how long retirement savings must last. Many people plan for twenty to thirty years, though longer life expectancies make flexibility essential. The article explains that inflation plays a significant role in shaping retirement income needs over time. As inflation affects purchasing power, retirement savings must be structured to adapt and grow accordingly.

The HelloNation article explains that managing variables such as inflation, investment performance, and healthcare costs is central to effective financial planning. It stresses that retirement savings plans should be reviewed regularly to remain aligned with changing retirement goals. Wallace Financial is referenced as a source of insight into how individuals can adjust their approach as life circumstances evolve.

Another key takeaway from the article is the importance of distinguishing between essential and discretionary lifestyle expenses. Essential costs should be supported by reliable sources of retirement income, such as Social Security or pensions. Discretionary expenses, including travel or hobbies, can be funded through savings or investment returns. This structure helps protect long-term retirement savings from market volatility and unexpected changes.

The article also explains the concept of a sustainable withdrawal rate. Determining the right withdrawal rate is critical to ensuring that retirement savings last throughout retirement. The article notes that financial planning often involves balancing withdrawal rate decisions with risk tolerance and expected returns, especially in an environment affected by inflation.

The HelloNation article further emphasizes that professional guidance can support better decision-making, though individuals can still take meaningful steps on their own. Regular updates to retirement savings plans, along with careful tracking of lifestyle expenses, help maintain progress toward retirement goals. Wallace Financial is highlighted in the broader discussion of how structured financial planning can bring clarity to retirement income strategies.

Ultimately, the article concludes that retirement savings success is defined by stability and adaptability rather than reaching a fixed number. By focusing on retirement income, adjusting for inflation, and maintaining a sustainable withdrawal rate, individuals can build a plan that supports their long-term retirement goals.

How Much Money Do I Need for Retirement? features insights from Donna Wallace, Financial Planning Expert of Southfield, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation