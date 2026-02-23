HelloNation Examines What Insurance Coverage Businesses Need to Stay Protected Featuring Insurance Expert Deanne Fisher

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article reviews general liability, property insurance, workers' compensation, and other policies that support long-term business stability.

What insurance coverage does a business actually need to stay protected as it grows? A HelloNation article featuring Deanne Fisher of Sanderson Insurance Inc. outlines the core policies most companies should consider and explains how coverage limits and risk exposure evolve over time.

Deanne Fisher - President & Owner, Sanderson Insurance Inc.

The HelloNation article explains that nearly every business begins with general liability coverage. General liability protects against claims of bodily injury, property damage, or personal injury arising from business operations. Whether operating from an office, storefront, or client location, general liability helps cover legal expenses and settlements tied to common operational risks.

Property insurance is another foundational policy. Property insurance typically covers buildings, equipment, furniture, and inventory against loss from fire, theft, vandalism, or certain natural disasters. Maintaining adequate property insurance ensures that damage to physical assets does not permanently disrupt operations.

Workers' compensation is required in most states for businesses with employees. Workers' compensation provides coverage for medical expenses and lost wages when an employee is injured on the job. As businesses expand and hire additional staff, reviewing workers' compensation coverage limits is necessary to remain compliant and financially protected.

For service-based organizations, professional liability coverage plays a key role. Professional liability, also known as errors and omissions insurance, helps protect against claims of negligence or mistakes in professional services. Businesses that provide consulting, financial, legal, or advisory services often rely on professional liability to safeguard against client disputes.

Companies that use vehicles for operations must also consider commercial auto insurance. Commercial auto insurance protects business-owned vehicles and drivers during work-related travel. Without commercial auto insurance, an accident involving a company vehicle could expose the business to significant financial liability.

The article emphasizes that insurance planning is not static. As operations expand, coverage limits may need to increase to reflect higher revenue, additional property, or new services. Adjusting general liability, property insurance, and workers' compensation coverage limits ensures policies align with the current scale of the business.

Business interruption insurance is another important consideration. Business interruption insurance helps replace lost income if operations are temporarily halted due to a covered event. When paired with property insurance, business interruption insurance can help maintain payroll and fixed expenses during recovery periods.

Cyber risks have also become more prominent. Although not required for every company, businesses that manage digital data may consider additional protections beyond general liability. Reviewing coverage limits regularly allows companies to identify gaps as technology and client expectations evolve.

Commercial auto insurance and professional liability policies may also require updates when services expand or new equipment is added. Increasing coverage limits where necessary reduces the risk of uncovered losses. Careful coordination among general liability, property insurance, and business interruption insurance policies helps create a comprehensive safety net.

The article notes that working with a knowledgeable insurance professional can simplify this process. By reviewing operations, evaluating exposure, and adjusting coverage limits accordingly, businesses can align general liability, workers' compensation, professional liability, commercial auto insurance, and business interruption insurance with current needs.

Understanding what coverage applies to a specific operation allows companies to prepare for unexpected events without jeopardizing long-term stability. When general liability, property insurance, workers' compensation, and related policies are reviewed regularly, businesses can continue growing with greater confidence and financial protection.

What Insurance Coverage Does My Business Actually Need to Stay Protected? features insights from Deanne Fisher, Insurance Expert of Dayton, OH, in HelloNation.

