The article outlines common causes and maintenance factors behind cooling issues in residential systems.

CANTON, Ohio, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is your air conditioner running but not cooling your home? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from HVAC expert Cory Hoffner of GMC Pros Heating and Cooling, Inc., in Canton, Ohio.

Cory Hoffner, General Manager Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that AC not cooling issues are common during periods of high demand, especially in canton, ohio where Ohio summer humidity puts added strain on systems. Even when an air conditioner is running but not cooling, the problem often starts with basic maintenance concerns that homeowners can identify early.

One of the most frequent causes discussed is a dirty air filter in an AC unit. The article notes that clogged filters restrict airflow, hindering the circulation of cool air throughout the home. This airflow limitation can make it seem like the air conditioner is not running or cooling is a major system failure when it may simply require the routine replacement of the filter.

Thermostat issues ac are another key factor covered in the article. Incorrect settings or weak batteries can prevent the cooling cycle from activating properly. The article describes how thermostat issues ac can allow the fan to run continuously without actually cooling the home, contributing to confusion when diagnosing AC not cooling problems.

The article also highlights low refrigerant symptoms as a more complex issue that requires professional attention. Refrigerant is essential to the cooling process, and when levels drop due to leaks or undercharging, the system cannot effectively remove heat. The article explains that low refrigerant levels often result in reduced cooling performance, even when the system appears to be operating normally.

Airflow restrictions in HVAC systems extend beyond filters, according to the article. Blocked vents, dirty coils, and leaking ductwork can all reduce cooling efficiency. In Canton, Ohio, homes, especially older properties, airflow restrictions and HVAC problems can prevent conditioned air from reaching living spaces, worsening the effects of an air conditioner running but not cooling.

Humidity is another major factor emphasized in the article. Ohio summer humidity can make indoor environments feel warmer than the thermostat reading suggests. The article explains that when systems struggle with moisture removal, homeowners may believe they are dealing with AC cooling issues, even when temperatures are technically lower.

The HelloNation article advises that continued operation of an air conditioner running but not cooling can increase wear on components and lead to higher repair costs. Warning signs such as warm air, unusual noises, or ice buildup indicate that the system should be turned off and inspected. Addressing airflow restrictions, HVAC issues, or low refrigerant symptoms early can help prevent more extensive damage.

Preventive maintenance is presented as a key solution. Regular inspections, timely filter changes, and system cleanings can reduce the likelihood of dirty air filters, AC problems, and thermostat issues. The article notes that consistent upkeep is especially important in Canton, Ohio, where summer humidity puts sustained pressure on cooling systems.

The article concludes that understanding the root causes of AC not cooling situations allows homeowners to take informed action. By identifying simple issues early and seeking professional help when needed, residents can maintain comfort and system efficiency throughout the cooling season.

Why Is Your Air Conditioner Running but Not Cooling Your Home? features insights from Cory Hoffner, HVAC Expert of Canton, Ohio, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation