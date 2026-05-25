HelloNation Explains Edvertising, the Content Model Replacing Traditional Advertising for Local Experts

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation's edvertising approach gives local professionals a journalism-based alternative to conventional paid advertising.

What would it mean for a local attorney, contractor, or financial advisor to reach new clients without running a single traditional ad? HelloNation, America's Good News Network, has built its entire platform around answering that question through a model its founder calls edvertising.

Edvertising is HelloNation's term for the practice of replacing conventional advertising with expert-driven editorial content. Rather than paying for ad space, professionals work through HelloNation's journalist-supported process to produce articles and stories that inform readers on topics within their field. The result is content that functions as journalism first and marketing second.

HelloNation Owner and CEO Bob Bartosiewicz developed the model around a straightforward observation about how trust is built between professionals and the public. "Nobody calls an attorney because they saw a billboard," Bartosiewicz said. "They call because someone they respect told them that attorney knows what they're talking about. Edvertising creates that credibility at scale."

The platform publishes content across digital channels with a national reach and a community focus. Professionals in law, real estate, finance, home services, and other fields contribute articles on topics their clients ask about most. HelloNation's editorial team shapes that knowledge into clean, readable journalism that serves the audience rather than the advertiser.

That distinction matters more now than it did a decade ago. Readers have grown skeptical of sponsored content and native advertising, which often blurs the line between editorial voice and paid promotion. HelloNation's model draws a clearer line. The content lives on the platform as journalism, attributed to the expert, and distributed to a readership that comes to HelloNation for information rather than sales pitches.

The edvertising model has attracted institutional recognition that reflects its credibility. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association, two organizations with little appetite for conventional commercial media relationships. Bartosiewicz points to those partnerships as evidence that the platform's editorial standards hold up outside of purely commercial contexts.

"When civic organizations trust you with their name, that tells you something about the standard you're operating at," Bartosiewicz said. "We take that seriously on every piece we publish."

HelloNation's community focus extends beyond its editorial output. The company is the headline sponsor of the Big Shooter Open, a charity golf tournament scheduled for June 15, 2026, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. The event benefits Golisano Children's Hospital and is produced by The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality. The sponsorship reflects the same civic investment that runs through the platform's editorial identity.

For local professionals, the practical appeal of edvertising comes down to longevity. A print ad or a paid digital placement disappears when the budget runs out. An article on HelloNation continues to reach readers, build search presence, and establish the expert's authority long after it is published. Bartosiewicz describes that durability as one of the core advantages the model offers over traditional media buys.

"An ad tells people you paid to be seen," Bartosiewicz said. "An article tells people you have something worth saying. That difference shows up in how readers respond."

HelloNation continues to expand its network of contributing experts and its roster of community-focused publications. More information about the platform and its edvertising model is available at www.hellonation.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation