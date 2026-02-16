HelloNation Explains What Happens After You Get Arrested in Article Featuring Pittsburgh Attorney Frank Walker

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What actually happens after you get arrested? A recent HelloNation article featuring Pittsburgh Attorney Frank Walker of Frank Walker Law LLC provides clear, practical insights into the arrest process and what individuals can expect under Pennsylvania law. The piece helps readers understand the steps that follow an arrest, from booking through arraignment and the preliminary hearing, while emphasizing the importance of legal representation during these critical early stages.

The arrest process often begins with confusion and fear, especially for those who have never been through it before. According to the HelloNation article, after being taken into custody, individuals are transported to a local police station, where booking procedures take place. Personal information, fingerprints, and photographs are recorded, and officers check for any prior warrants. The article notes that this step is required before the bail hearing or any potential release can occur. Pittsburgh Attorney Frank Walker explains that understanding this part of the process can help defendants stay calm and prepared.

Once booking is complete, the next key step under Pennsylvania law is the arraignment. During this stage, a district magistrate or judge reads the criminal charges and determines whether bail will be granted. Frank Walker stresses that this moment can have a major impact on the outcome of the case. Having qualified legal representation during the arraignment can make a difference in whether a person remains in custody or is released pending trial. A knowledgeable Pittsburgh attorney can argue for reduced bail, ensure that the client understands their rights, and begin building a solid defense strategy from the start.

The article also highlights the bail hearing as one of the most pivotal moments in the early stages of the arrest process. The magistrate's decision on bail depends on several factors, such as the seriousness of the criminal charges and whether the accused poses a flight risk. In some cases, bail may be denied entirely. Frank Walker explains that defendants who appear before the magistrate with an attorney often have a better chance of receiving fair consideration during the bail hearing.

For those who are released, the next phase is the preliminary hearing. This stage determines whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed with the case under Pennsylvania law. It is not a full trial but an opportunity for the defense to question witnesses, examine the evidence, and potentially have the case dismissed if the prosecution's case is weak. As the HelloNation article notes, this hearing can sometimes serve as a pivotal turning point. With skilled legal representation, a Pittsburgh attorney can identify weaknesses in the prosecution's claims and negotiate favorable outcomes for their clients.

If bail cannot be posted, the accused must remain in custody until the preliminary hearing. The HelloNation feature explains that during this period, communication with the attorney is critical. Frank Walker emphasizes that everything discussed with legal counsel is confidential and that honesty between client and lawyer allows for a stronger defense. The article advises against discussing the case with anyone other than one's legal representation. Statements made to friends, family, or on social media could later be used as evidence, potentially harming the defense.

Throughout the entire arrest process, the HelloNation article underscores the value of patience, preparation, and guidance from a qualified Pittsburgh attorney. Each stage from arraignment to potential plea discussions requires meticulous attention to detail and a thorough understanding of Pennsylvania law. Frank Walker's insights remind readers that although the legal process may take weeks or months, informed decision-making and steady communication with an attorney can help protect one's rights.

Legal representation is not only about courtroom defense but also about helping clients navigate the system itself. Frank Walker explains that most people are unaware of the numerous procedural steps that follow an arrest. From booking to the final hearing, having a clear roadmap helps defendants make smart choices that protect their futures. The article reassures those facing criminal charges that understanding the process is the first step toward resolving their case.

The HelloNation article also encourages individuals to avoid panic after an arrest. The arrest process, while stressful, follows a defined order under Pennsylvania law. With legal representation from an experienced Pittsburgh attorney, defendants can prepare for the arraignment, approach the bail hearing strategically, and understand what to expect at the preliminary hearing. Knowledge, the article suggests, is often the best defense against fear and confusion.

Finally, the article reminds readers that silence can be one of the most effective tools during the early stages of the arrest process. Every word said to police, acquaintances, or online can be used against the accused. Having an attorney handle communications ensures that rights are protected. According to Frank Walker, knowing when to speak and when to remain silent is critical to successfully navigating criminal charges.

What Happens After You Get Arrested features insights from Frank Walker, Attorney at Law and Criminal Defense Expert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

Attorney Frank Walker is a Law Professor, a leader in criminal justice reform with a Ph.D in leadership studies, and a sought after Criminal defense attorney in Western Pennsylvania.

