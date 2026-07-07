The article explains how buyers can confidently choose between custom and designer engagement rings based on their style, priorities, and long-term goals.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What helps someone decide whether a designer ring or a custom engagement ring is the better choice? A new HelloNation article explores that question through insights from Jewelry Expert Jaron Solomon of Solomon Brothers Jewelers in Alpharetta, who explains how shoppers can compare structure, creativity, and personal style to make a confident decision. The article shows that understanding how each option fits a buyer's goals is often more important than choosing one category over another.

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Many people begin shopping with a general idea of what they want, only to discover that seeing rings in person changes their perspective. The HelloNation article explains that designer collections offer an established aesthetic with carefully refined details, making them an excellent fit for buyers who appreciate a more straightforward selection process. According to Solomon, clients often discover that trying on different styles quickly reveals preferences they could not identify from online photos alone.

Serving couples throughout Alpharetta and the surrounding North Atlanta communities, Solomon has seen how local shoppers often balance timeless elegance with practical everyday wear. The article notes that many buyers want an engagement ring that reflects their personality while remaining comfortable enough to wear every day. That combination frequently leads clients to compare both designer collections and custom options before making a final decision.

The article explains that a designer ring offers predictability because every detail has already been refined for appearance, comfort, and durability. Buyers know what to expect from the finished design while still personalizing important elements such as the center stone or metal choice. Solomon explains that this approach appeals to many Alpharetta clients who appreciate established craftsmanship and want confidence in their selection without having to start from scratch.

For others, the article describes how a custom engagement ring provides an opportunity to create something entirely personal. Rather than choosing from an existing collection, clients collaborate with a jeweler to develop a design that reflects their own vision and story. Jaron Solomon, Jewelry Expert of Solomon Brothers Jewelers, notes that many couples arrive with inspiration drawn from years of saving photos, while others simply know they want a ring unlike anything on display in a showcase.

The HelloNation article explains that the custom process begins with a conversation, then moves through sketches, digital renderings, and design refinements. Throughout each stage, Solomon helps clients understand how design decisions influence long-term durability, comfort, and everyday wear. His guidance allows buyers to focus on meaningful details while ensuring the finished piece remains both beautiful and practical.

Drawing on his experience serving the Alpharetta market, Solomon also explains that clients do not need artistic experience to successfully pursue a custom design. The article emphasizes that an experienced jeweler helps translate ideas into a ring that balances creativity with sound craftsmanship. This collaborative approach often gives buyers greater confidence because every decision is made with expert guidance.

The article also addresses one of the most common misconceptions surrounding engagement rings: price. Solomon explains that shoppers often assume custom jewelry always costs more than designer pieces, but the reality depends on the project's complexity rather than the category itself. A simple custom solitaire may cost less than an intricate designer ring, while an elaborate custom creation may require additional time and craftsmanship.

Another takeaway from the article is the importance of experiencing rings in person. Jewelry Expert Jaron Solomon observes that many Alpharetta shoppers begin their research online but make their final decision only after seeing how different styles fit their hands and lifestyles. That hands-on experience often provides the clarity needed to choose between a designer collection and a custom creation with confidence.

Custom vs. Designer: How to Know Which One Fits You features insights from Solomon Brothers Jewelers President Jaron Solomon, Jewelry Expert of Alpharetta, GA, in HelloNation.

About Jaron Solomon

Jaron Solomon is a jewelry expert with Solomon Brothers Jewelers, helping clients throughout Alpharetta and the greater Atlanta area navigate engagement rings, custom jewelry, diamonds, and fine jewelry purchases. Drawing on years of experience in the jewelry industry, he is known for helping buyers make informed decisions through education and personalized guidance. Solomon is also co-host of the Legacy of Luxury podcast, where he explores fine jewelry, craftsmanship, luxury brands, and the stories behind enduring design with industry leaders and special guests

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation