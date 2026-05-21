HelloNation Explores the Importance of Uninsured & Underinsured Motorist Coverage Featuring Insurance Expert Chris Callahan

The article explains how uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage strengthen accident protection for Greenville drivers.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should Greenville drivers consider adding uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage to their auto insurance policy? A HelloNation article featuring Insurance Expert Chris Callahan explores how these protections help cover medical bills, vehicle repairs, and other expenses when the at-fault driver lacks adequate insurance.

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The HelloNation article explains that uninsured motorist coverage applies when a driver involved in a crash carries no insurance at all. Underinsured motorist coverage applies when the at-fault driver has liability coverage, but the limits are too low to completely cover damages. For many Greenville drivers, this distinction is critical when evaluating overall accident protection.

South Carolina requires minimum liability coverage, but it does not require uninsured motorist coverage or underinsured motorist coverage. This gap can leave drivers financially exposed after a serious collision. If the at-fault driver cannot pay for damages, the injured party may be responsible for remaining medical bills and vehicle repairs.

Medical bills are often the most urgent expense after a crash. Even minor injuries can result in emergency care, follow-up appointments, and rehabilitation. Uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage can help pay for medical bills when the other driver's liability coverage is insufficient or nonexistent.

Vehicle repairs are another significant concern. Repairing or replacing a damaged vehicle can quickly exceed South Carolina's minimum liability coverage limits. With uninsured motorist coverage in place, Greenville drivers can avoid absorbing the full cost of vehicle repairs caused by another motorist's lack of insurance.

The article notes that underinsured motorist coverage works alongside an existing auto insurance policy to strengthen accident protection. When the at-fault driver's liability coverage runs out, underinsured motorist coverage can help bridge the gap. This added protection reduces the likelihood of out-of-pocket expenses.

Lost wages and long-term recovery costs may also follow an accident. Without adequate accident protection, these financial pressures can affect household stability. Including uninsured motorist coverage as part of a broader auto insurance policy helps ensure that both medical bills and related losses are addressed.

Greenville drivers may underestimate how frequently accidents involve uninsured or underinsured motorists. Traffic volume and vehicle ownership rates increase the likelihood of encountering drivers with limited liability coverage. By adding uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage, drivers strengthen their overall accident protection.

This coverage complements other parts of an auto insurance policy, including liability coverage and options that address vehicle repairs. Together, these protections create a more comprehensive approach to financial security on the road. Evaluating coverage limits allows drivers to align accident protection with their personal risk tolerance.

The article emphasizes that drivers cannot control whether others maintain adequate liability coverage. However, they can control their own auto insurance policy choices. By reviewing uninsured motorist coverage, underinsured motorist coverage, and related protections, Greenville drivers can reduce financial risk and protect themselves against unexpected medical bills and vehicle repairs.

Why Uninsured & Underinsured Motorist Coverage Matters features insights from Chris Callahan, Insurance Expert of Greenville, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation