HelloNation Features HVAC Expert Darryl Johnson on What Causes Air Conditioners to Blow Warm Air

The article highlights how refrigerant issues, airflow restrictions, and frozen coils can affect cooling performance during summer heat waves.

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do air conditioners sometimes begin blowing warm air during Connecticut heat waves? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Darryl Johnson of Service Stars in Danbury, CT.

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The article explains that few situations become more frustrating during summer than an air conditioner blowing warm air while outdoor temperatures continue climbing. Homeowners in Danbury often notice cooling problems during extended heat waves when HVAC systems run almost constantly throughout the day. Because HVAC systems work harder during periods of high temperatures and humidity, even relatively small issues may quickly affect indoor comfort and cooling performance.

According to the article, an air conditioner blowing warm air does not always mean the entire system has failed. In many cases, the problem begins with a smaller issue that gradually worsens as the equipment continues operating under heavy summer demand. Identifying these concerns early may help homeowners avoid larger repair problems while improving cooling efficiency during the hottest parts of the season.

Low refrigerant is one of the most common reasons an air conditioner blowing warm air may struggle to cool properly. Refrigerant plays an important role in removing heat from indoor air and transferring it outside the home. When low refrigerant levels develop because of leaks or other system problems, HVAC systems may struggle to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures. Homeowners sometimes notice longer cooling cycles, warmer airflow, or rooms that never fully reach the thermostat setting.

The article also explains that low refrigerant may place additional strain on HVAC systems during Connecticut summers. As outdoor temperatures rise during heat waves, air conditioners already work harder to maintain indoor comfort. Systems operating with low refrigerant may run continuously without cooling effectively, increasing energy use while placing more wear on important system components.

Restricted airflow is another common cause of cooling issues discussed in the article. Dirty air filters may block airflow and prevent cooled air from circulating efficiently throughout the home. Air filters help protect HVAC systems by trapping dust, debris, and airborne particles before they enter the equipment. Over time, clogged filters may create restricted airflow that forces the air conditioner to work longer and less efficiently during periods of extreme heat.

Frozen coils may also lead to cooling problems during summer weather. Although it may seem unusual for frozen coils to develop during hot temperatures, the article explains that restricted airflow and low refrigerant levels may both contribute to ice buildup on evaporator coils. When frozen coils develop, HVAC systems may stop cooling effectively and begin producing weak or warm airflow through vents. Homeowners sometimes notice condensation, ice buildup near indoor units, or uneven cooling before the problem becomes more severe.

Thermostat issues are another possibility when an air conditioner blowing warm air begins operating inconsistently. Incorrect settings, calibration problems, dead batteries, or faulty sensors may prevent HVAC systems from cooling properly. In some situations, thermostats may fail to communicate accurately with the cooling equipment, causing systems to cycle incorrectly or stop producing cool air consistently.

The article further explains that restricted airflow throughout the home may worsen cooling performance during Connecticut heat waves. Closed vents, blocked return ducts, dirty ductwork, or failing blower components may all reduce the system's ability to distribute cooled air evenly. During periods of extreme heat, these airflow problems often become more noticeable because HVAC systems are already operating under heavy demand.

Routine maintenance is another important topic discussed in the article. Seasonal inspections often allow technicians to identify early warning signs before cooling performance declines. During maintenance visits, technicians commonly inspect refrigerant levels, evaluate thermostat function, clean coils, replace dirty filters, and assess airflow throughout the system. Addressing small issues early may help homeowners avoid expensive repairs during the hottest weeks of summer.

The article concludes that Connecticut summers place significant stress on residential HVAC systems, especially during prolonged heat waves in Danbury and surrounding areas. Darryl Johnson, an HVAC Expert, shares insights that help homeowners better understand how low refrigerant, restricted airflow, frozen coils, and thermostat issues may contribute to an air conditioner blowing warm air while reducing indoor comfort during extreme summer weather.

What Causes Air Conditioners to Blow Warm Air During Connecticut Summers features insights from Darryl Johnson, HVAC Expert of Danbury, CT, in HelloNation.

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