In HelloNation, Moving Expert Neil Turner Offers Moving Day Preparation Tips

The article outlines practical steps for organizing essentials, labeling boxes, and preparing homes in Chattanooga before movers arrive.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners do before movers arrive on moving day? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Moving Expert Neil Turner of River City Moving.

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The HelloNation article explains that proper preparation before movers arrive can make moving day far more efficient and less stressful. Homeowners who organize spaces, identify essentials, and communicate clearly with movers help ensure that the relocation process runs smoothly. In Chattanooga, TN, where neighborhoods and street layouts can vary widely, planning ahead allows movers to complete the job safely and efficiently.

One of the first recommendations discussed in the article is clearing pathways throughout the home. Movers need unobstructed access to hallways, doorways, and staircases to transport furniture and boxes safely. Removing rugs, small furniture, and other obstacles allows movers to carry items without interruption. In some Chattanooga neighborhoods, reserving nearby parking or ensuring driveway access can also help movers begin work quickly on moving day.

Another important step involves separating essential items that homeowners prefer to keep with them. Important documents, medications, valuables, and everyday necessities should be set aside before movers begin loading boxes. Creating a small bag or container with essentials ensures that these items remain accessible during the move and prevents them from being misplaced during the loading process.

The article also emphasizes the value of labeling boxes clearly. Labeling boxes with the appropriate room name helps movers place items in the correct location at the new residence. Marking fragile boxes with visible notes or color-coded labels provides additional guidance for handling delicate items. Proper labeling boxes allows movers to unload more efficiently while reducing confusion during unpacking.

Preparing electronics and appliances in advance can also simplify moving day. The article recommends taking photos of cable connections and device setups before disconnecting them. These photos can serve as a reference when reconnecting systems in the new home. Placing cords and accessories in labeled bags ensures they remain organized throughout the move.

Utility planning is another key part of preparing for a move. Scheduling utilities such as electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable ahead of time ensures that services are ready when arriving at the new home. Coordinating utility transfers also prevents service interruptions during the transition between properties.

Providing movers with helpful information about the destination property can also improve efficiency. The article suggests preparing a simple floor plan of the new home so movers know where to place furniture and boxes. A floor plan allows the moving team to unload items directly into the appropriate rooms, reducing the need to rearrange heavy items later.

Communication with the moving crew is also essential. Reviewing instructions with movers at the start of moving day helps clarify expectations and identify any fragile or specialty items. Confirming the timeline, services requested, and any additional instructions ensures that both the homeowners and movers understand the plan.

Finally, the HelloNation article notes that maintaining a calm and organized environment contributes to a successful moving day. Keeping pets and children safely out of the work area allows movers to focus on their tasks. Having cleaning supplies available for last-minute touch-ups and monitoring the loading process without interrupting the workflow helps the move proceed smoothly.

The HelloNation article concludes that thoughtful preparation makes a significant difference in the moving experience. Clearing access paths, organizing essentials, labeling boxes carefully, coordinating utilities, and providing a floor plan all contribute to a smoother moving day. With proper planning, Chattanooga homeowners can help movers complete their work efficiently while protecting belongings and minimizing stress.

What to Do Before Movers Arrive on Moving Day features insights from Neil Turner, Moving Expert of Chattanooga, TN, in HelloNation.

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