The article explains how dry eye and allergies can cause similar symptoms while requiring different approaches to treatment.

CARLSBAD, N.M., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are your red, watery eyes caused by allergies or something else? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz of Vision Source Carlsbad in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The article explains how the dry Carlsbad climate can make it difficult to tell the difference between dry eye and eye allergies, two conditions that share symptoms but require very different treatments.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Optometrist /Owner - Vision Source Carlsbad Speed Speed

As detailed in the article, dry eye is a condition that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough quality tears or when tears evaporate too quickly. In Carlsbad, where dry air and frequent wind are part of daily life, tear evaporation increases and can lead to irritation, blurry vision, and ongoing discomfort. According to Dr. Franz, even individuals who have never had eye discomfort before may develop dry eye symptoms due to environmental exposure.

In contrast, eye allergies are caused by a reaction to airborne substances like pollen, dust, or mold. These allergens trigger the release of histamines, which create itching, redness, and swelling. While both dry eye and allergies can cause similar signs, the HelloNation article explains that allergy-related symptoms often come with nasal congestion or sneezing and tend to include intense itching, which is less common with dry eye.

Watery eyes are one of the more confusing symptoms. The article clarifies that watery eyes can happen with either condition. In dry eye, excessive tearing is a reflex response to dryness, and the tears are usually poor in quality. With allergies, tearing is part of the body's inflammatory response. Without a routine eye exam, it can be difficult for individuals in Carlsbad to determine what is really causing their eye irritation.

Another way to tell the difference is by looking at the pattern of redness. The article explains that dry eye redness may appear gradually and get worse throughout the day, especially with screen use or wind exposure. Allergy-related redness often comes with puffy eyelids or swelling and may happen more suddenly. Because of the shared signs, misdiagnosis is common without a thorough evaluation.

Using the wrong kind of eye drops can lead to more frustration. Dr. Franz notes in the HelloNation article that allergy drops reduce histamines, while artificial tears restore moisture. Some redness-reducing drops can actually make dry eye worse if used too frequently. Choosing the wrong product may not only delay relief but also worsen symptoms over time.

Carlsbad residents who work on screens throughout the day may find their symptoms worsening due to reduced blinking. This can further dry out the eyes and lead to irritation that is often mistaken for allergies. The article emphasizes that only a routine eye exam can help pinpoint the exact cause of discomfort and recommend appropriate treatment.

During an eye exam, eye care professionals can assess tear quality, look for signs of inflammation, and evaluate how the eyelids are functioning. According to HelloNation, this step is essential for treating the root cause rather than simply masking symptoms. Whether a person is dealing with dry eye or eye allergies, knowing the difference can lead to faster, more effective relief.

Proper diagnosis leads to targeted care. Dry eye may be treated with lubricating drops, prescription medication, or lifestyle changes. Eye allergies might require antihistamines or coordination with an allergist. The article reminds readers that treating the wrong condition could result in prolonged irritation or even long-term eye surface damage.

Living in Carlsbad means managing environmental conditions that constantly affect the eyes. Understanding the difference between dry eye and eye allergies is an important part of protecting comfort and long-term eye health. When symptoms persist, guessing is no substitute for a professional opinion.

Dry Eyes vs. Allergies: How to Tell the Difference in Carlsbad's Dry Climate features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Carlsbad, New Mexico, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation