HelloNation Highlights Conway as a Finalist for the National Civic League's 2026 All-America City Award

The article examines Conway's placemaking initiatives, flood resilience planning, and youth civic engagement programs.

CONWAY, S.C., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can a city strengthen civic trust by turning public spaces and shared experiences into tools for community connection? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article highlighting Conway, South Carolina, as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2026 All-America City Award.

National Civic League All America City Finalist

The article explains that the All-America City Award recognizes communities that strengthen local democracy through collaboration, civic engagement, innovation, and inclusion. Conway's recognition as a finalist reflects years of intentional investment in public participation, neighborhood connection, and community-centered planning designed to strengthen resilience and long-term civic trust.

According to the article, Conway's history along the Waccamaw River has shaped both its identity and its challenges. Hurricanes, repeated flooding, and rapid regional growth placed pressure on infrastructure and public confidence while testing the city's ability to maintain strong community connections during periods of change. The article notes that city leaders responded by investing not only in physical infrastructure, but also in civic life itself.

The HelloNation article highlights several initiatives that demonstrate this approach, including downtown placemaking efforts, flood resilience planning tied to public engagement, and youth leadership programs designed to strengthen long-term civic participation across generations.

One major focus of the article is Conway's "Holiday City" placemaking strategy, developed to transform downtown into a more active and connected civic gathering space. According to the article, the city partnered with businesses, artists, residents, and community organizations to create recurring public events and experiences that encourage residents to gather regularly outside formal government settings.

The article explains that Conway expanded seasonal programming, public art, volunteer opportunities, and family-friendly events designed to increase participation across neighborhoods and age groups. A major investment highlighted in the article is Holiday Alley, a permanent downtown event corridor supporting year-round programming, cultural events, and community activities.

According to the HelloNation article, the strategy produced both economic and civic results. Downtown vacancies declined while public participation and volunteer engagement increased significantly. The article notes that residents also reported stronger trust in local government and more positive perceptions of community connection through shared public experiences.

Another major area highlighted in the article is Conway's riverfront resilience planning. Facing repeated flooding concerns tied to the Waccamaw River, city leaders recognized that public trust depended on creating transparent, forward-looking solutions that balanced recreation, environmental stewardship, and long-term infrastructure protection.

The article explains that Conway expanded its Riverwalk, improved drainage and pedestrian infrastructure, and implemented resilience projects tied directly to public communication and community participation. Residents received regular updates before, during, and after storm events while participating in workshops and planning sessions focused on flood mitigation and long-term preparedness.

The HelloNation article notes that Conway's resilience efforts emphasized shared ownership rather than top-down decision-making. Business owners, environmental groups, schools, and neighborhood residents all contributed to planning discussions involving river health, emergency communication, and infrastructure priorities. According to the article, these efforts helped shift public attitudes from reactive concern toward proactive preparedness and collaboration.

The article also highlights Conway's investment in youth civic leadership through programs connected to the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Students work directly with city leaders to identify community challenges, participate in planning discussions, and develop ideas addressing local priorities. The article explains that these programs help strengthen civic participation while encouraging younger residents to see themselves as active contributors to the city's future.

The article concludes that Conway's recognition as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2026 All-America City Award reflects the city's commitment to civic trust, collaborative leadership, and community-centered resilience. By investing in public spaces, transparent planning, and resident engagement across generations, Conway continues building a civic culture focused on connection, preparedness, and shared responsibility.

America at 250: The National Civic League's All-America Cities highlights why Conway was named a finalist for the National Civic League's 2026 All-America City Award in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation