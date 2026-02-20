CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how families can use daily living assistance and family support to promote independent living for adults with disabilities.

What should families know when seeking homemaker services and personal care services for adults with developmental disabilities? HelloNation has published the answer in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Home Healthcare Expert Kellan Roberts of R House Home Health Care Services in Canton, Ohio.

The HelloNation article explains that homemaker services and personal care services are designed to do more than complete daily tasks. They function as structured supports that promote independent living while maintaining safety and dignity for adults with developmental disabilities.

According to the article, homemaker services focus on maintaining a safe and organized home environment. This includes meal preparation, laundry, light cleaning, and grocery management. Consistent support in these areas reduces stress and allows individuals to focus on meaningful daily activities.

Personal care services address essential needs such as bathing, dressing, grooming, and mobility assistance. The article notes that these supports help individuals maintain routines and protect their well-being. When combined, homemaker services and personal care services create a stable foundation for long-term independent living.

The article describes Ohio waiver programs as a key pathway for accessing these services. These programs extend Medicaid-funded assistance to individuals who might otherwise require institutional care. By tailoring support to individual goals and needs, Ohio waiver programs allow families to design daily living assistance that fits each situation.

Skill-building is another important theme. The HelloNation article explains that daily living assistance often includes guidance and coaching, not just task completion. Providers may support an individual in preparing meals with increasing independence or developing better time management habits. Over time, these strategies can strengthen confidence and reduce reliance on others.

Family support plays a central role throughout the process. Even with professional assistance, families frequently coordinate services, communicate with providers, and monitor progress. The article emphasizes that active family involvement helps ensure care plans remain aligned with personal goals and adapt as needs change.

Careful planning is essential when selecting the right balance of services. Some adults may require more intensive personal care services, while others benefit from greater homemaker services. The article advises families to assess routines, physical abilities, cognitive needs, and preferences to build a flexible plan that evolves over time.

Community engagement is also addressed. Transportation, structured activities, and social opportunities can be integrated into comprehensive care plans. By connecting daily living assistance with broader participation, adults with developmental disabilities are better positioned to thrive at home and within their communities.

Ultimately, the article presents homemaker services and personal care services as tools for empowerment rather than simple assistance. When combined with Ohio waiver programs and steady family support, these services help make independent living a practical and sustainable reality.

